Ubisoft creates new subsidiary with investment from Tencent

There’s been a lot of chatter about the state of Ubisoft and the company’s future, and Tencent’s name has been floated as a potential suitor should the Assassin’s Creed developer ever become available for sale. Now, the two companies are partnering to form a new Ubisoft subsidiary, with Tencent investing €1.16 billion.

Ubisoft published a press release to announce its new subsidiary. This new group will include Ubisoft’s most notable properties: Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six. The subsidiary will focus on developing evergreen and multi-platform experiences. Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot says that the move is a “foundational step in changing Ubisoft’s operating model…”



Source: Ubisoft

This announcement comes just a couple months after Ubisoft announced that it had hired business advisers to “pursue strategic options” for the company moving forward. Last October, rumors swirled that Ubisoft ownership had been in talks with Tencent about a potential buyout.

Ubisoft just released Assassin’s Creed Shadows, which has currently sold over 3 million units worldwide. The next Assassin’s Creed game is currently codenamed Hexe, and will now have Tencent as a developmental influence. Stick with Shacknews for more Ubisoft news.