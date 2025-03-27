New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Ubisoft creates new subsidiary with investment from Tencent

The new Ubisoft subsidiary includes Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six.
Donovan Erskine
1

There’s been a lot of chatter about the state of Ubisoft and the company’s future, and Tencent’s name has been floated as a potential suitor should the Assassin’s Creed developer ever become available for sale. Now, the two companies are partnering to form a new Ubisoft subsidiary, with Tencent investing €1.16 billion.

Ubisoft published a press release to announce its new subsidiary. This new group will include Ubisoft’s most notable properties: Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six. The subsidiary will focus on developing evergreen and multi-platform experiences. Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot says that the move is a “foundational step in changing Ubisoft’s operating model…”

Eivor in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Source: Ubisoft

This announcement comes just a couple months after Ubisoft announced that it had hired business advisers to “pursue strategic options” for the company moving forward. Last October, rumors swirled that Ubisoft ownership had been in talks with Tencent about a potential buyout.

Ubisoft just released Assassin’s Creed Shadows, which has currently sold over 3 million units worldwide. The next Assassin’s Creed game is currently codenamed Hexe, and will now have Tencent as a developmental influence. Stick with Shacknews for more Ubisoft news.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

