2XKO Alpha Lab 2 playtest announced for late April 2025 Jinx will debut as playable in the upcoming playtest as it rolls out in US, Canada, and Brazil next month.

As previously promised, Riot Games came into this week with a lot to show in its progress on League of Legends spinoff tag fighting game 2XKO. We got a major look at Jinx’s new combat style and moves, and we learned when the next playtest for 2XKO is going to be. Alpha Lab 2 is set to run around late April 2025, and with it, Jinx will be in an official playtest for the first time.

Riot Games shared the details about the 2XKO Alpha Lab 2 playtest in a new developer diary video, in which game lead Tom Cannon and other devs shared the details on everything that had been improved in 2XKO since last we saw the game. During that video, the devs also shared the dates for the playtest. Alpha Lab 2 will run from April 18 to April 20, 2025, with availability in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It will be available to play on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

One of the most important things in this playtest is that Jinx will be added to the roster. That makes for seven available fighters in Alpha Lab 2. They are as follows:

Ahri

Braum

Darius

Ekko

Illaoi

Jinx

Yasuo

Also new to the 2XKO Alpha Lab 2 playtest will be the Sidekick and Juggarnaut Fuses. Fuses in 2XKO are gameplay focuses that change how your team works in the match. Sidekick arms to focus the fight on your point character. You can’t switch in and out of the fight, but your point character gets health and defensive boosts while the assist character gets to use various mechanics to aid the point character from the sidelines, like using a super right after your super.

Juggernaut is entirely focused on one-character play. You can’t tag out or utilize various bonuses and advantages with access to two characters, but you get a major boost to overall health and defense, as well as the ability to eject your opponent and make their assist tag in, which is great for finishing off a character that tries to escape to the sideline with low health. You also get a unique version of Double Down where one character can do their own supers twice, back-to-back.

With these unique features coming into play in April, 2XKO fans will want to keep their eye on invites and make sure to sign up to take part. Be sure to follow our 2XKO topic for the latest updates on the game.