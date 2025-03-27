Rhythm Heaven Groove brings beat-based minigames to Nintendo Switch in 2026 Groove will bring the latest collection of creative rhythm minigames to Switch next year, marking the first new game in the series since 2015.

One of the more surprising things to come out of this week’s Nintendo Direct was the return of the Rhythm Heaven series. Rhythm Heaven Groove was announced for the Nintendo Switch in a quirky new trailer full of beat-based minigames. It’ll be the first game in the Rhythm Heaven series since 2015, and it’s slated to release in 2026.

Nintendo revealed Rhythm Heaven Groove on the March 2025 Nintendo Direct this week. The game looks very much like what fans have come to expect out of the series. We got a look at a variety of minigames that will test our reflexes and sense of rhythm. It started with little blobs jumping through hoops, but we also saw ducks flying in formation, an assembly line worker crushing cans with a hammer, a woman catching and chopping veggies, and more. It’s set to come to Nintendo Switch in 2026.

Rhythm Heaven is a special kind of game that has introduced us to all sorts of characters like 9-Volt and 18-Volt, Ashley, Karate Joe, and much more. However, we haven’t seen a Rhythm Heaven game on the Switch up to this point. In fact, Rhythm Heaven Megamix was the last game in the series in 2015.

With a new game in the Rhythm Heaven franchise coming next year, stay tuned for more as we await details like a release date.