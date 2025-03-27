Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream is the franchise's first new entry in more than 10 years Nintendo's 3DS social sim is finally getting a sequel on Nintendo Switch systems.

Nintendo’s final game announcement in what will likely be the last Nintendo Direct of the Switch 1 era was Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, a follow-up to its 2013 social sim. The new game will see Miis getting into hijinx as they coexist on a large island.

The reveal trailer for Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream shows Miis breakdancing, smelling flowers, and arguing. We see that the franchise has retained its trademark silliness in one sequence where a character dreams that a kaiju-sized friend approaches them.

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream is a sequel to Tomodachi Life, which was originally released in Japan in 2013 for the 3DS before being ported to North America and other regions in 2014. The game had a spiritual successor in 2016’s Miitopia, but Living the Dream is the first proper Tomodachi Life game in over a decade.

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream is set to arrive on Switch in 2026. Today’s Nintendo Direct also brought updates regarding Metroid Prime 4 and a new Marvel brawler.