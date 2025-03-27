Nintendo Today app will pivot Nintendo news towards a new mobile experience After the April Nintendo Direct, the company intends to focus on sending news out through the Nintendo Today app.

Nintendo Directs have long been one of the biggest events when it comes to delivering and receiving news on new Nintendo games and products, but it sounds like the group is set to offer a much more consistent means to learn the latest details on what’s going on with your favorite Nintendo games and IP. Nintendo Today is a new and free app coming to Android and iOS devices that will bring players the latest news and updates from the company.

Nintendo announced the details of the Nintendo Today app on the March 2025 Direct this week. According to the details on the app’s webpage, Nintendo Today is available on Apple and Android devices via the App Store and Google Play, respectively. Users only need a Nintendo Online Account to access it, and then they will get to enjoy a daily supply of Nintendo news and updates. Other features include an animated calendar in the app that is populated with Nitnendo characters and themes and comics related to our favorite games.

Perhaps what’s most interesting about this app is that Nintendo compared it directly alongside the Directs as a source of information for the group’s games and updates. It was clarified that Directs are not going away, but it seems Nintendo Today will be the primary means to get your daily news on the Big N’s games and activities after the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct that takes place next week.

With Nintendo Today up for download on Android and iOS mobile devices, stay tuned for more updates on Nintendo games and apps, right here at Shacknews.