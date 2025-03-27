New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Marvel Cosmic Invasion is a new brawler from Dotemu and Tribute Games

Spider-Man, Wolverine, and Captain America all appear in this new side-scrolling beat 'em up.
Donovan Erskine
1

The teams behind TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge are reassembling, this time for a side-scrolling comic book brawler. Marvel Cosmic Invasion has been announced for a 2025 release on PC and consoles.

The reveal trailer for Marvel Cosmic Invasion was shown during the March 2025 Nintendo Direct presentation. Developed by Tribute Games and published by Dotemu, this 2D brawler stars characters from the Marvel universe fighting against otherworldly foes. Spider-Man, Captain America, Storm, Wolverine, Nova, and Phyla-Vell have all been confirmed as playable characters.

The trailer shows off the game’s retro art style and also gameplay. We see several levels and enemies, including a battle against insect-like creatures on an airship over icy terrain, and a fight against Venom near ruins.

Marvel Cosmic Invasion is set for a release later this year on PC and consoles. It was one of several games shown during the latest Nintendo Direct.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

