Metroid Prime 4: Beyond shows off new planet, psychic abilities & new suit We got a big look at the new location we'll be exploring in Metroid Prime 4, as well as psychic abilities Samus will use to traverse it.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is a game we’ve been waiting a long time to find out more about, but Nintendo has kept it elusive. Thankfully, we got a big new look at the game during the Nintendo Direct today. No release date yet, but we got a big look at the new location we’ll be exploring, some new gameplay mechanics, and even a tease of a cool-looking new suit for Samus.

Nintendo showed off a look at gameplay in Metroid Prime 4: Beyond during the end-of-March 2025 Nintendo Direct. This new adventure takes us to the verdant planet of Viewros, where a massive forest is centered around a titanic tree. There are also all sorts of creatures that want to take a bite out of Samus. To aid in battle in exploration, players will discover psychic abilities. They can be used to manipulate the environment and solve puzzles, but they can also do things like bend Samus’s shots so she can hit multiple targets.

In addition to the psychic powers, we also saw a scan function in action that can be used to sort out ways forward through the environment and what Samus needs to do to open them. For instance, scanning a rock told Samus that a charged shot would break it. Before the trailer ended, we also got a look at a sleek new red suit that it looks like Samus will be able to find in the game.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is still looking at a 2025 release window. As we wait for more details, stay tuned to the Metroid Prime 4: Beyond topic for more news and updates.