Where to find the papers in the Belly of the Beast quest - Assassin's Creed Shadows Leaving a paper trail is not always a good idea, least of all in Assassin's Creed Shadows. Let's track down our evidence in the Belly of the Beast quest.

For the Belly of the Beast quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows, you will need to track down some papers. These are secured in a private residence in Kyoto, surrounded by guards, but there is a sneaky way inside if you know where to go.

Where to find the papers in the Belly of the Beast quest

Source: Shacknews

In central Kyoto, in the Yamashiro region, you will find the Nijo Palace. Just south of that and west of the Nanban Temple is a private estate. It is surrounded by an outer wall, has a number of smaller buildings, and one large central building.

Hop on top of the outer wall, then use your observation ability to scan the area. You will see a blue glowing light coming from inside the main building. These are the papers that you need.

Source: Shacknews

I would suggest jumping over the wall at the southwest corner, then down into the bamboo and long grass from there. Follow the path toward the guard that is almost directly ahead, but crawl under the house through the gap, then keep going until you reach a trap door that will allow you to get up and inside it. From there, you can slowly sneak into the main room, assassinate the guard, and then grab the papers to complete the quest.

