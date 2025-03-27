Watch the March 2025 Nintendo Direct here Here's where you can tune into the latest Nintendo Direct presentation.

Prior to the reveal of Switch 2 games and features next week, Nintendo is holding one last Direct for the original Switch. If you’re curious about what’s coming down the pipe for the iconic hybrid console, you can watch the March 2025 Nintendo Direct right here.

Watch the March 2025 Nintendo Direct

The March 2025 Nintendo Direct will take place today at 7 am PT/10 am ET. The Big N will stream it on their YouTube and Twitch channels.

Nintendo has confirmed that today’s Direct will run for 30 minutes and won’t feature any details about the Switch 2, which will be the focus of next week’s Direct. You can expect to read all of today’s Nintendo news right here on Shacknews.