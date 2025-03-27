New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Watch the March 2025 Nintendo Direct here

Here's where you can tune into the latest Nintendo Direct presentation.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo
1

Prior to the reveal of Switch 2 games and features next week, Nintendo is holding one last Direct for the original Switch. If you’re curious about what’s coming down the pipe for the iconic hybrid console, you can watch the March 2025 Nintendo Direct right here.

Watch the March 2025 Nintendo Direct

The March 2025 Nintendo Direct will take place today at 7 am PT/10 am ET. The Big N will stream it on their YouTube and Twitch channels.

Nintendo has confirmed that today’s Direct will run for 30 minutes and won’t feature any details about the Switch 2, which will be the focus of next week’s Direct. You can expect to read all of today’s Nintendo news right here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola