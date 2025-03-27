Where to find Nishinomiya Shrine - Assassin's Creed Shadows Nishinomiya Shrine in Assassin's Creed Shadows hide more than just one secret.

There are a few reasons that you might want to find Nishinomiya Shrine in Assassin's Creed Shadows. If you pray there, you can earn a Knowledge Point, getting you closer to unlocking more skills, but you might also be in search of missions to complete or enemies to kill.

Where to find Nishinomiya Shrine in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Nishinomiya Shrine is located to the west of Amagasaki Castle in the northern portion of Izumi Settsu. If you go to Amagasaki, then head west along the coastal road, you will pass the Lumber Aisle, and shortly afterward, you will see Nishinomiya Shrine Town to your right. Behind that, you will find the Shrine itself.

There are three Shrines to find at Nishinomiya. The first can be found at the main building, at the top of the steps at the northernmost point of the Shrine. After that, head south, and you will come to a small red bridge crossing a pond to an island in the center. That is where you can find the second shrine. Keep going south, and on the outskirts of the town, you will find the last shrine very near the outer walls.

