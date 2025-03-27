New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Where to find Nishinomiya Shrine - Assassin's Creed Shadows

Nishinomiya Shrine in Assassin's Creed Shadows hide more than just one secret.
Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien
Shacknews
1

There are a few reasons that you might want to find Nishinomiya Shrine in Assassin's Creed Shadows. If you pray there, you can earn a Knowledge Point, getting you closer to unlocking more skills, but you might also be in search of missions to complete or enemies to kill.

Where to find Nishinomiya Shrine in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Nishinomiya Shrine location in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Source: Shacknews

Nishinomiya Shrine is located to the west of Amagasaki Castle in the northern portion of Izumi Settsu. If you go to Amagasaki, then head west along the coastal road, you will pass the Lumber Aisle, and shortly afterward, you will see Nishinomiya Shrine Town to your right. Behind that, you will find the Shrine itself.

The shrine locations at Nishinomiya in Assass's Creed Shadows
Source: Shacknews

There are three Shrines to find at Nishinomiya. The first can be found at the main building, at the top of the steps at the northernmost point of the Shrine. After that, head south, and you will come to a small red bridge crossing a pond to an island in the center. That is where you can find the second shrine. Keep going south, and on the outskirts of the town, you will find the last shrine very near the outer walls. 

Contributing Guides Editor
Contributing Guides Editor

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

