How to get Grand Hibiscus - Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds' Grand Hibiscus unlocks a new armor set with built-in skills that greatly enhance your survivability in tough battles. Getting the Grand Hibiscus is another matter, though. Unlike most plants in Monster Hunter Wilds, you'll never find this one growing in the wilderness.

Grand Hibiscus is a rare item you can only obtain from specific item traders and one material gatherer, which means you won't have the chance to get it until unlocking high rank and starting the fourth chapter. Once Nata starts acting as the village intermediary, you can choose to trade items with Ren from Sild Village, and you may have a chance to get Grand Hibiscus in exchange for Fossilized Fire Opal, a rare item found in Windward Plains.

Once you reach chapter five, you'll unlock new material gatherers in Sild and also change the available stock for other, pre-existing item traders. The new Sild trader is Rysher, who might bring back Grand Hibiscus while out looking for rare items, and the other item trader is Gawdygug the Wudwud. He's also where you can get Dragonscale Vase and Great Hornfly from, so check his available items each in-game day. Gawdygog trades Grand Hibiscus for Ancient Wyvern Coins.

What is Grand Hibiscus for in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Acquiring a Grand Hibiscus unlocks the Melahoa armor set, one that's restricted to alpha variants, and it shows up as a crafting ingredient in each piece of the set. Melahoa armor comes with a variety of built-in skills, including poison, paralysis, and bleeding resistance, along with two recovery boosting skills. It's not going to cover every contingency in the wild, but it'll certainly help against monsters such as the Flying Wyvern Rathian.

You'll also need Guardian Seikret Feather for some of these recipes, which you get from Guardian Seikret - the same monsters that drop Acute Fang.

For more Monster Hunter Wilds help, check out our guides for getting Sane Jewel, along with our Suja Textiles guide so you can get another useful piece of late-game armor.