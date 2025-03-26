How to get Sane Jewel - Monster Hunter Wilds Here's what you need to do to meld the Sane Jewel decoration.

Monster Hunter Wilds' Sane Jewel is one of the toughest items to get, thanks in no small part to how rare it is. You can also craft it outright, but you stand little chance of walking away successfully until you reach a higher Hunter Rank. That's not going to happen quickly, even though the jewel's usefulness is something you'll realize soon after starting Wilds' high rank quests.

Our Monster Hunter Wilds Sane Jewel guide explains how to get this valuable, exceptionally rare jewel and what it does.

Monster Hunter Wilds: How to get Sane Jewel

The Sane Jewel, like other jewel decorations, comes from the Melding Pot, though there are a few caveats to that. You have to be Hunter Rank 100, as mentioned, and you need to choose the "Ancient Orb - Armor" option when speaking to the Wyverian in charge of the pot. Then, you can choose to craft a Sane Jewel for 80 points, along with a large range of other 80-point decoration options.

The other two options won't result in Sane Jewel, no matter how lucky you are.

Luck is the key here. Before reaching Hunter Rank 100, you have a very small chance of getting Sane Jewel just by using the Wyverian Melding option in general. Given how unlikely it is that you'll get a Sane Jewel this way, it's not the best use of your items. There's still a measure of luck involved when you can choose it as your target item, but the chance is, at least, slightly higher.

What is Sane Jewel for in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Sane Jewels give you the Antivirus skill when slotted into a piece of equipment, and that skill lets you recover more quickly from Frenzy and raises your affinity when you do. Frenzy makes you take more damage, which is obviously not ideal when you're fighting powerful high-rank monsters, so shedding it quickly is always a bonus.

A high rank beta piece of equipment has more slots, so if you're using a lot of decorations, make sure to craft the beta variant instead of the alpha version.

