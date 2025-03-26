Evening Reading - March 26, 2025

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Introducing Shackmaps - Free interactive video game maps
- Bubble Ghost Remake review: Busting makes me feel kind of sad, actually
- A Nintendo Direct focused on Switch 1 games announced for tomorrow
- BYD outdoes Tesla (TSLA) in annual revenue, finishing its fiscal 2024 with $107 billion
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble gets Pac-Man 45th anniversary DLC
- Steel Hunters marries Wargaming's machine design with energetic gameplay
- Christiano Ronaldo confirmed as playable character in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
- Pillars of Eternity Patch 1.3.8.0.87535 sets the stage for turn-based combat later this year
- Balatro's devs finally settle pronunciation of the game's name
- GameStop (GME) announces plan to issue up to $1.5 billion of convertible senior notes
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Josef Fares shows early footage of Split Fiction
Some final vs early footage of #SplitFiction pic.twitter.com/yKGzAKHBTK— Josef Fares (@josef_fares) March 25, 2025
Love when devs show BTS stuff like this.
Marvel Studios announces the cast for Avengers: Doomsday
#AvengersDoomsday. Now in production. pic.twitter.com/P0odVU7vaG— Avengers (@Avengers) March 26, 2025
A 5-hour video slowly announcing the cast of the next Avengers is a bit excessive but it worked exactly as intended. We'll see!
Netflix is making a live-action Scooby Doo show
A live-action ‘SCOOBY DOO’ series is moving forward at Netflix.— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 26, 2025
The series follows the gang at a summer camp who team up to solve the mystery of a lost Great Dane puppy — who may have witnessed a supernatural murder. pic.twitter.com/51wYmCoa85
Greg and I will be breaking this down on PGTC tomorrow!
New Wired Q&A video dropped
Nightly viewing secured.
There's a Nintendo Direct tomorrow!
Tune in tomorrow, March 27th, at 7 a.m. PT for a livestreamed #NintendoDirect, featuring around 30 minutes of upcoming games for Nintendo Switch. There will be no updates about Nintendo Switch 2 during this presentation.— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 26, 2025
Watch it here: https://t.co/sJFoxe0mq0 pic.twitter.com/1XeAuff5o1
Likely the final one of the Switch era. What a run.
Sonic welcomes back Game Informer
Welcome back, @gameinformer! From your very first issue in 1991 to today, we're excited to continue running alongside you! pic.twitter.com/WKIKQSGtii— Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) March 25, 2025
Welcome back!
Evening Reading for tonight.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
Evening Reading - March 26, 2025