Evening Reading - March 26, 2025

Josef Fares shows early footage of Split Fiction

Some final vs early footage of #SplitFiction pic.twitter.com/yKGzAKHBTK — Josef Fares (@josef_fares) March 25, 2025

Love when devs show BTS stuff like this.

Marvel Studios announces the cast for Avengers: Doomsday

A 5-hour video slowly announcing the cast of the next Avengers is a bit excessive but it worked exactly as intended. We'll see!

Netflix is making a live-action Scooby Doo show

A live-action ‘SCOOBY DOO’ series is moving forward at Netflix.



The series follows the gang at a summer camp who team up to solve the mystery of a lost Great Dane puppy — who may have witnessed a supernatural murder. pic.twitter.com/51wYmCoa85 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 26, 2025

Greg and I will be breaking this down on PGTC tomorrow!

New Wired Q&A video dropped

Nightly viewing secured.

There's a Nintendo Direct tomorrow!

Tune in tomorrow, March 27th, at 7 a.m. PT for a livestreamed #NintendoDirect, featuring around 30 minutes of upcoming games for Nintendo Switch. There will be no updates about Nintendo Switch 2 during this presentation.



Watch it here: https://t.co/sJFoxe0mq0 pic.twitter.com/1XeAuff5o1 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 26, 2025

Likely the final one of the Switch era. What a run.

Sonic welcomes back Game Informer

Welcome back, @gameinformer! From your very first issue in 1991 to today, we're excited to continue running alongside you! pic.twitter.com/WKIKQSGtii — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) March 25, 2025

Welcome back!

