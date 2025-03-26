How to get Suja Textiles - Monster Hunter Wilds Here's how to get the rare trade item you need for an excellent piece of armor.

Monster Hunter Wilds' Suja Textiles is your ticket to one of the game's best pieces of armor, the Suja Sash, though you might not guess so at first glance. Suja Sash seems like just another piece of high rank a armor, but what makes it special is the number of slots it comes with and its excellent built-in skill.

Our Monster Hunter Wilds Suja Textiles guide explains how to get Suja Textiles and how to trade them in for a Suja Sash or special piece of Palico equipment.

Monster Hunter Wilds: How to get Suja Textiles

Suja Textiles are a rare class of item that you can only get by trading with the right people, similar to the situation with the Great Hornfly. Two item traders may potentially have Suja Textiles: Sekka at Suja village and Gawdygog at the Wugwug hideout in Scarlet Forest.

Sekka trades Suja Textiles for one Dragonscale Vase, and you can check our Dragonscale Vase guide if you're not sure how to get that. Gawdygog requires 10 Ancient Wyvern Coins, which are easier to find but still fairly rare.

Like other item traders in Wilds, Sekka and Gawdygog have different offers available each day. They may not have what you're looking for, but you can check back the next in-game day to see what they've got for offer. If you need it quickly, spend Guild Points to change time and force a reset.

What are Suja Textiles for in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Suja Textiles are a crafting ingredient for Suja Sash a, Felyne Suja Frog a, and Felyne Suja Vest a. The Suja Sash has three slots for customization, and it comes with the Divine Blessing III skill, which, when active, reduces incoming damage by 50 percent – very handy if you're going up gainst Tempered Monsters or something stronger. It takes three Suja Textiles to craft a Suja Sash.

Don't ignore the Felyne armor, either. Aside from the strong defense stats it offers, it provides bonus resistance in every category as well.

For more Monster Hunter Wilds help, check out our list of every Wyvern type so you're ready for your next bounty mission when it comes in.