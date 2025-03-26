How to get Dragonscale Vase - Monster Hunter Wilds Here's how to get Dragonscale Vase instead of Wyvernscale Vase

Monster Hunter Wilds Dragonscale Vase item is an essential part of a trading sequence that culminates in you getting some rare armor and even some flashy pieces for your Palico. As a tier-five rarity item, it likely comes as no surprise that Dragonscale Vase is hard to find, though, and you might have to farm the same locations several times before you even get one.

Our Monster Hunter Wilds Dragonscale Vase guide lists where to find the vase and what to do with it once you've got it.

Monster Hunter Wilds: Dragonscale Vase location

The Dragonscale Vase is a rare item you might find when you harvest Ancient Relic nodes in Iceshard Cliffs. The region has several of these, all of which are on the middle map, the regions with areas 11 through 20. A cluster of them exists just outside the Area 20 pop-up campsite, so if you're planning to farm several Dragonscale Vase, this is a good spot to set up camp.

Ancient Relic spots will yield Wyvernscale Vase more often than not. I went through five before getting a single Dragonscale Vase, so you may need to reset the environment to try again. You can do that by accepting a quest from Alma or fast traveling to another location and coming back to Iceshard Cliffs.

Before you set out, make sure to equip an item with the Geologist skill. Like when you harvest Gracium and other mining nodes, you'll end up with two items from a single harvest instead of one.

There's a low chance you may end up with Dragonscale Vase if you use Apar's material retrieval from chapter four onward.

What is Dragonscale Vase for in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Dragonscale Vase's only use, apart from selling it, is using it as a trade item with Sekka in Suja village. Sekka offers Fluffy Egg, Nerscylla Spike+, and Suja Textiles in return for a single Dragonscale Vase. You need Suja Textiles for a late-game crafting recipe, and trading for them with Sekka is the easiest way to get them. Sekka's trade offers change each in-game day, so you might need to wait before she's offering Suja Textiles.

