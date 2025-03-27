How to get Potency Mods - Warframe Potency Mods will give you the edge in your fight against the Technocyte Coda in Warframe.

When taking on the Technocyte Coda in Warframe, you need to strip away their protection, beating them down over numerous encounters before finally facing them in a space-faring showdown. To make your life easier, you will want to get your hands on some Potency Mods.

How to get Potency Mods in Warframe

Source: Digital Extremes

When taking on the Technocyte Coda, the aim is to hit them with Malware Disinfection by injecting an Antivirus Mod into them with the Parazon. Using Potency Mods in conjunction with this will make their impact much more powerful. While an optional part of taking on the Coda, they will increase the speed of farming them, meaning you can get more of those sweet Coda weapons.

Potency Mods will be dropped by Techrot enemies during Hollvania missions, which means you will need to head underground during mission in Hollvania to find them. You can also purchase the Coda Potency Mod Pack from the in-game market for Platinum, Warframe's premium currency. This will contain one of each type of Potency Mod.

Once you know which Antivirus Mod you need to use for your Technocyte Coda, it's time to use your Potency Mods to really amp up your Malware Disinfection.

Immuno Shield : Gain 15% Disinfection and gain 5000 Affinity

Instant Secure : Gain 15% Disinfection and gain 10,000 Höllars

Quick Correct: Gain 10% Disinfection and 10% chance to drop a Live Heartcell

Threat Blocker: Gain 10% Disinfection and 25% chance to drop a Potency Mod

Turbo Protect : Gain 10% Disinfection and 25% chance to drop an Antivirus Mod

