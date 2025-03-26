New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Pillars of Eternity Patch 1.3.8.0.87535 sets the stage for turn-based combat later this year

Obsidian Entertainment has released a new update for its beloved 2015 RPG.
Donovan Erskine
1

Pillars of Eternity celebrated its 10-year anniversary yesterday, and developer Obsidian Entertainment has released a patch in celebration. It addresses bugs, enhances visuals, and teases a turn-based mode to come later in the year.

Pillars of Eternity Patch 1.3.8.0.87535 patch notes

A gameplay screenshot of characters fighting large spiders outside of a cave.

Source: Obsidian Entertainment

The patch notes for Pillars of Eternity Patch 1.3.8.0.87535 were published on Obsidian’s website today.

General Fixes & Platform Support

  • Mac users may now access the latest updates and bug fixes without issue.
  • Resolved a longstanding issue where the game would boot to a black screen on systems using Turkish and certain other non-Latin-based language settings.
  • GOG Achievements should now unlock correctly.
  • Kickstarter and Backer rewards on Steam and GOG are once again granted properly to new players.
  • Steam Linux users: support is now live and will be maintained in future patches.
  • Epic Games Store users will now properly receive their Royal Edition digital rewards.
  • Saved games now sort by most recent activity, regardless of save type (Manual, Auto, or Quick).

Visual & Audio Enhancements

  • Characters should now reliably speak when selected—Eder has once again found his voice.
  • Grimoires will now properly vanish from view when reading scrolls.
  • Cutscenes and maps now perform better when viewed in 4K resolution.
  • Fixed rare T-pose occurrences in select cutscenes.
  • Removed unintended "knock" sounds in some dialogue nodes.
  • Act introductions and developer commentary no longer echo unintentionally.
  • Ferry boat in Oldsong no longer appears to be sinking.
  • Corrected VFX alignment for multiple Woodskin spell variants, including Spell Holding and Spell Bind versions.
  • Visual and audio effects restored for Delemgans, Adragan, Pwgra, and Menpwgra spells.
  • Party members immune to poison will no longer complain about being poisoned.
  • All animal companions now make proper footstep sounds.
  • Hiravias' Spiritshift FX now play correctly upon reverting to his natural form.
  • Taena’s VO will now trigger correctly in both instances where it can be heard.

Quests & Dialogue Fixes

  • Resolved softlocks involving Aldwyn's services, both in Brighthollow and the Salty Mast after hiring Lyrinia.
  • Simoc in Sacrificial Bloodlines will no longer drop a duplicate quest reward if slain.
  • Slaying the High Monk after receiving Alia Braccia will no longer grant a second copy.
  • A Mother’s Plea now correctly fails if Ranga is killed before acquiring the potion.
  • Abrecan will still accept the letter he requests, even if you already possess it.
  • Krivi’s Od Nua rewards can now only be claimed once.
  • Anamfath Leader in Twin Elms will now continue The Child of Five Suns quest even if Vincent Agosti is dead.
  • Failing Athletics or Dexterity checks in Durgan’s Battery now properly applies the Concussion affliction.
  • Tealdor’s Bounty can now be continued later even if you initially leave the conversation.
  • Turning in the final pieces of the Blade of the Endless Paths while Dunstan is defending the keep now grants proper rewards.
  • Grynde's "ripple sponge addict" accusation exploit has been fixed.
  • Crothar’s fate no longer influences the state of Korgrak’s quest.

Combat & Mechanics

  • Fixed a crash involving the Shadow Step ability.
  • Shadow Step is now ground-targeted and no longer treated as a modal.
  • Spellsword Wizards will now prioritize Second Wind over Deleterious Alacrity of Motion when wounded.
  • Party AI will no longer waste Second Wind when Endurance is low but Health is too low to benefit.
  • Party AI will no longer target charmed/confused allies with harmful abilities.
  • Movement commands now hold position briefly, as seen in Deadfire. (Watchers may still attack if able.)
  • Trap Accuracy no longer double-applies the attack’s Accuracy modifier.
  • Constant Recovery now scales properly and outperforms Veteran's Recovery, as intended.
  • Ryona’s Buckle Tenacity Accuracy bonus now updates dynamically with Endurance changes.
  • Iron Circle damage reduction now deactivates correctly when above 26% Endurance.
  • Killing Bolt traps now correctly target Fortitude and no longer display slash damage.
  • Chain Lightning traps now properly deal damage.
  • Abydon’s Hammer will no longer cause permanent Might increases when reforged.
  • The Lady’s Hand now uses a visible trigger for easier tracking on the character sheet.
  • Black Sanctuary shield correctly applies endurance regen during Withdraw.
  • Royal Deadfire Cannoneer belt no longer causes trap recursion.
  • Eyestrike and similar effects no longer trigger on beneficial “attacks.”
  • Powder Burns and similar modals no longer damage allies unintentionally.
  • Fulvano’s Blunderbuss now correctly charms targets on spellchance.
  • Knock Down now respects suppression mechanics and prevents stacking.
  • Characters under Crushing Doom are no longer able to move while proned.Izali's Boon Stealth bonus now properly clears after resting.
  • Scrolls of Minoletta's Bounding Missiles and Boiling Spray now match their respective spells in description and range.
  • Scrolls of Restore Endurance now have updated ranges consistent with the spell version.
  • Salty Mast hirelings now maintain their boons when aiding at your stronghold.
  • Skyward Kick no longer causes bugs like vertical launch or permanent prone states when missing.
  • Multiple Unconscious effects no longer allow movement during incapacitation.

UI & Interaction Improvements

  • Culture selection on character creation is now preserved in rare level-up cases.
  • Double-clicking a weapon now equips it to your first weapon slot.
  • Right-clicking creatures now opens their bestiary entries (if discovered).
  • Retraining UI no longer shows white portrait bugs.
  • "Best of" damage types now show correctly in the character sheet.
  • Burial Isle vision sequences can now be properly canceled.
  • Traps that trigger aggression now show appropriate cursor warnings when opened.
  • Trapped chest in the Abbot's Quarter during The Rising Tide can now be looted after disarming.
  • Queued looting actions can no longer be exploited to loot multiple times.
  • Ancestor Pendant’s Guardian Spirit no longer displays erroneous ability info.
  • Invalid names at the end of character creation will now prevent finalization.
  • Attribute bonuses from culture are only displayed after culture is selected.

Localization

  • Several Talents that were previously missing translations are now fully localized across supported languages.

Known Issues

  • In rare cases, the spell cursor may show an incorrect icon. This should now happen far less frequently, but further improvements are being investigated for a future patch.

That’s everything in the patch notes for Pillars of Eternity, which has now been around for a decade. Obsidian isn’t quite done, as it has at least one more significant patch planned for later this year.

