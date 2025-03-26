Christiano Ronaldo confirmed as playable character in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Ronaldo teased some kind of collaboration with City of the Wolves back in September 2024, but SNK has now confirmed he'll be a playable character.

One of the strangest video game crossovers is set to happen in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves with internationally renowned soccer star Christiano Ronaldo. There was a tease of Ronaldo getting involved with City of the Wolves late last year, but now we’ve learned that the Portuguese footballer will be an actual playable character in the game.

SNK announced Ronaldo as a playable character in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves with a new trailer this week. They also showed off a character showcase, giving us a look at how he plays. As expected, Ronaldo’s movelist is a mix of martial arts and soccer moves, using a ball as a weapon or projectile in various attacks. You can see for yourself in the trailer below.

Christiano Ronaldo teased collaboration with SNK and Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves back in September 2024, but there was little else to glean from that tease. Many assumed he might have an announcer pack for the game, or be featured as a background character or in a special themed stage. An actual playable character was also possible, but felt like the most outlandish outcome.

This news comes as Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves is set to kick off its second open beta this coming weekend. As we add Ronaldo to the roster, stay tuned to the Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves topic for more updates and news.