New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble gets Pac-Man 45th anniversary DLC

Players will be able to roll around as Pac-Man and collect power pellets in this new character DLC celebrating decades of the classic arcade game.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Sega
1

Pac-Man’s 45th anniversary since its first release in arcades is this year, specifically in July, and Bandai Namco is celebrating with various goodies and crossovers. One of them was just announced for Sega’s Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble, which just got Pac-Man-themed DLC. Now, you can play as Pac-Man and roll around Banana Rumble’s levels collecting pellets, power pellets, and cherries.

Sega announced the Pac-Man 45th anniversary DLC for Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble on the game’s social media this week. As of today, players can pick up the DLC to play as Pac-Man, as well as changing all sorts of things in the levels. The regular bananas will be pellets, bunches of bananas will become cherries, and the golden bananas will become power pellets. The DLC is $4.99 USD on the Nintendo eShop.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble came out in June 2024 and brought another fun romp to the franchise with its solid levels, variety of game modes, and solid local and online multiplayer features. We enjoyed it a lot in our Shacknews review. It has gotten a healthy collection of DLC featuring Sega characters, and even Godzilla. That said, Pac-Man has been making his way around in gaming collaborations as part of its 45th anniversary festivities. The Tekken team already teased that we’ll be getting a Pac-Man-themed stage in Tekken 8 this summer.

With the Pac-Man DLC out for Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble, you can have two iconic arcade experiences in one place. Be sure to follow our Pac-Man series topic for more updates and news on new Pac-Man 45th anniversary content.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola