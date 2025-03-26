Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble gets Pac-Man 45th anniversary DLC Players will be able to roll around as Pac-Man and collect power pellets in this new character DLC celebrating decades of the classic arcade game.

Pac-Man’s 45th anniversary since its first release in arcades is this year, specifically in July, and Bandai Namco is celebrating with various goodies and crossovers. One of them was just announced for Sega’s Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble, which just got Pac-Man-themed DLC. Now, you can play as Pac-Man and roll around Banana Rumble’s levels collecting pellets, power pellets, and cherries.

Sega announced the Pac-Man 45th anniversary DLC for Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble on the game’s social media this week. As of today, players can pick up the DLC to play as Pac-Man, as well as changing all sorts of things in the levels. The regular bananas will be pellets, bunches of bananas will become cherries, and the golden bananas will become power pellets. The DLC is $4.99 USD on the Nintendo eShop.

Waka waka waka! PAC-MAN powers up for a new adventure in Banana Rumble!



Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble came out in June 2024 and brought another fun romp to the franchise with its solid levels, variety of game modes, and solid local and online multiplayer features. We enjoyed it a lot in our Shacknews review. It has gotten a healthy collection of DLC featuring Sega characters, and even Godzilla. That said, Pac-Man has been making his way around in gaming collaborations as part of its 45th anniversary festivities. The Tekken team already teased that we’ll be getting a Pac-Man-themed stage in Tekken 8 this summer.

With the Pac-Man DLC out for Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble, you can have two iconic arcade experiences in one place. Be sure to follow our Pac-Man series topic for more updates and news on new Pac-Man 45th anniversary content.