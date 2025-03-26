A Nintendo Direct focused on Switch 1 games announced for tomorrow Tomorrow's Direct comes ahead of a Switch 2-focused Direct next week.

We’ve known since January that a Nintendo Direct focused on the highly-anticipated Switch 2 was slated for April 2, but it looks like Nintendo wants to get out one last wave of Switch 1 news before that. A Nintendo Direct presentation has been announced for March 27 and will focus solely on games coming to the Switch 1.

Nintendo announced the latest Nintendo Direct in a post on X this morning. The Direct will take place tomorrow, March 27, 2025, at 7 am PT/10 am ET. It’ll be streamed on Nintendo’s YouTube channel.



Nintendo has confirmed that tomorrow’s Direct will last for 30 minutes and will feature games coming to the Nintendo Switch 1. There will not be any news regarding the Switch 2 during the presentation.

That said, a second Nintendo Direct is still scheduled for next week on April 2, where Nintendo will spill details about the Switch 2 and its lineup of games. This means that we'll be getting two distinct Nintendo Directs less than a week apart from each other.