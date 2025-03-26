New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

A Nintendo Direct focused on Switch 1 games announced for tomorrow

Tomorrow's Direct comes ahead of a Switch 2-focused Direct next week.
Donovan Erskine
We’ve known since January that a Nintendo Direct focused on the highly-anticipated Switch 2 was slated for April 2, but it looks like Nintendo wants to get out one last wave of Switch 1 news before that. A Nintendo Direct presentation has been announced for March 27 and will focus solely on games coming to the Switch 1.

Nintendo announced the latest Nintendo Direct in a post on X this morning. The Direct will take place tomorrow, March 27, 2025, at 7 am PT/10 am ET. It’ll be streamed on Nintendo’s YouTube channel.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild being played in handheld mode on a Switch OLED.

Source: Nintendo

Nintendo has confirmed that tomorrow’s Direct will last for 30 minutes and will feature games coming to the Nintendo Switch 1. There will not be any news regarding the Switch 2 during the presentation.

That said, a second Nintendo Direct is still scheduled for next week on April 2, where Nintendo will spill details about the Switch 2 and its lineup of games. This means that we’ll be getting two distinct Nintendo Directs less than a week apart from each other. To keep up with it all, stick with Shacknews.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

