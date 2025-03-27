How to get a Technocyte Coda - Warframe The Technocyte Coda have come to the future to cause problems in Warframe. Let's farm them for weapons.

The Technocyte Coda was introduced to Warframe in the Techrot Encore update, bringing an Infested Lich system to the game. That means new weapons to farm, but only if you know how to actually get a Technocyte Coda in the first place.

How to get a Technocyte Coda in Warframe

Source: Digital Extremes

There are some requirements you will need to have hit to be able to hunt down and farm the Technocyte Coda. First, play through and finish the full Hex Quest. You also cannot have an active Kuva Lich or Sister of Parvos. If you do, farm them out fully before starting.

When the above two requirements are met, make your way to Hollvania and prepare to farm for a Mixtape in the following missions:

Exterminate (Rhu Manor & Mausoleum East)

Hell-Scrub (Old Konderuk and Mischta Rampart)

Legacyte Harvest (Köbinn West)

While playing those missions and killing Techrot enemies, you will find that they can drop items called Mixtapes. They will be marked with a yellow waypoint and will have a randomly generated name. You can pick it up and then bring it to a marked terminal to complete a hack. Whether you complete the hack or not, a Technocyte Code will be generated, but there are some small differences depending on how the hack goes.

Failed Hack: Generate Technocyte Coda, but Techrot enemies will spawn in to confront you.

Successful Hack: Generate Technocyte Coda and there’s a small chance to get a Potency Mod.

After that, complete the mission, then leave, and your new Technocyte Coda will introduce itself to you. The band will have a random name and color scheme, as well as a dedicated frontman. As usual, they will have weaknesses, resistances, and immunities, so pay close attention to them when picking weapons to fight them with.

You will also need to farm Antivirus Mods to successfully fight and defeat them. Be sure to check out our Warframe page for more useful guides.