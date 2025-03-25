Introducing Shackmaps - Free interactive video game maps Shackmaps is here and ready to turn the world of interactive video game maps upside down.

After months of working behind the scenes, Shacknews is proud to reveal Shackmaps, our next mainline project that will fall under the Shacknews umbrella.

Released this week in early access, Shackmaps has been on our minds for years. In the latter half of 2024, we moved to the development phase. It’s been difficult to keep quiet as this project was coming together, but we can finally talk about it.

What is Shackmaps?

Shackmaps aims to provide the best interactive video game maps on the internet.

Source: Shackmaps

Shackmaps will provide interactive maps for your favorite video games. The site will offer the option to sign up for an account so that you can track your progress and suggest pins. However, even signing up is free. Every feature we introduce will be free to the user, and we have so many exciting things coming down the line in addition to what’s live now.

Our first map is Atomfall, and there’s more than enough there to give anyone who is playing a massive assist. That’s just the beginning, though. We have four other maps in production that will cover popular games released in years past. In addition, we’ll be tackling new titles as they release. We’re working diligently to create a library of maps that position us to be your first choice for gaming maps now and in the future.

Shackmaps also presents opportunities for us that didn’t exist before. Our pool of freelancers will grow. We’re connecting with guide writers and map makers who are eager to pitch in and push our already world-class guides team even further. We take pride in investing in not only our brand, but also people. Shackmaps allows us to do more of both.

From a content standpoint, Shackmaps also creates synergies with our Shacknews website. The guides that we’ve written can be linked from pins on Shackmaps, and maps we’ve made can be linked from guides on Shacknews. It gives readers and map viewers more ways to get the information they need without forcing either option on them. With Shackmaps, we aim to give the user tools that they can customize to suit their preferences.

You’ll be hearing a lot more from Shackmaps in the weeks and months to come. Whether you’re a player enjoying one of our maps, a freelancer helping us build them, or a developer looking to have your game featured, we can’t wait to be the number one destination for interactive video game maps.