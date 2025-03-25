New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - March 25, 2025

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
Welcome, Shackers, to the end of another Tuesday. We’re closing in on the end of another month packed full of good games. We hope you’ve enjoyed our 33 Immortals, Xenoblade Chronicles X, INAYAH, and more. We’ve always got plenty more on the way, but today’s posting is set to come to a close, and for that we’ve whipped up a fresh Evening Reading to accompany the curtain call. Please enjoy.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

Venom’s theme is taking over my background noise time

It’s amazing. After three games’ worth of middling music, Venom finally has an incredible character theme, maybe the best of Guilty Gear Strive so far.

A man with this much swag deserves good music

Also, some incredible art by Hungry Clicker as always. Follow them for cool game art.

Ubisoft continues to score rare Ws these days

The Assassin's Creed Twitter account ratios Elon Musk on his own platform after he stumbles into a thread with his personal petty drama with a Twitch content creator.
Elon Musk brought his petty drama to an Assassin's Creed Shadows thread and got cooked for it. Nobody else of value was involved besides maybe Hasanabi.
Source: Twitter

Many of us have legit reasons for being wary of Ubisoft, but ratioing Elon Musk on his own social platform is impressive. Oh, and some nobody grifter fraud, too, I guess.

Practical vs. Flashy

That sure was a lot of cool ballet that shinobi did before Yasuke flattened them into a pancake.

Dark Souls 2 is woke

Except for those ugly ogres. They are horrible, transphobic, and don't want anyone to realize their best selves. Such is life.

The return of greatness

Cheers to the folks at Game Informer. The games journalism business is better with more voices. We’ll be here rooting for GI to succeed under its new ownership and returning staff.

That covers the Evening Reading for this March 25, 2025, but thank you all for reading and sticking with us. If you like checking out our coverage and everything we have to share, then consider supporting through Shacknews Mercury, where you can help the site out for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to play Shackpets. It’s a free app on Android and iOS where you can upload and vote on pet pics and pit your pets against others in the ultimate battle of cuteness. Finally, be sure to check out Bubbletron. It’s a free browser game where you can choose from a daily randomized set of prompts to come up with the ultimate trillion-dollar startup.

Bubbletron values a start-up for injectable poutine software as a service sales service at $2,912,130,000
I would like a service that injects poutine directly into my mouth, but Bubbletron doesn't seem as sold on the idea as I would like. Might be the tough US/Canadian relations right now.
Source: Bubbletron

Thanks for stopping by, Shackers. Have a good night and we’ll see you with fresh stories and content tomorrow.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

