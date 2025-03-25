Evening Reading - March 25, 2025

Welcome, Shackers, to the end of another Tuesday. We’re closing in on the end of another month packed full of good games. We hope you’ve enjoyed our 33 Immortals, Xenoblade Chronicles X, INAYAH, and more. We’ve always got plenty more on the way, but today’s posting is set to come to a close, and for that we’ve whipped up a fresh Evening Reading to accompany the curtain call. Please enjoy.
- Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1 brings Mizutsune next week
- Clawpunk is a cat-centric roguelike where everything comes in nines
- Monster Hunter Wilds teases Lagiacrus for free summer 2025 title update
- Sunderfolk begins its campaign with April release date
- Lynked: Banner of the Spark sets May date for 1.0 update
- Mechabellum is now published by Dreamhaven with 2025 roadmap coming soon
- CD Projekt Red is collaborating with Scopely for a new game
- Mindwave is like the brainchild of WarioWare, Rhythm Heaven, and Danganronpa
- Apple WWDC 2025 set for early June
- Civilization 7 Update 1.1.1 patch notes bring quick move & settlement renaming
- Watch Shacknews' GameStop (GME) Q4 2024 earnings reaction here
- Dreams of Another is a fascinatingly surreal mind trip
- Game Informer returns with full team intact and without GameStop
- GameStop (GME) Q4 2024 earnings results miss revenue expectations on larger than expected profit
- GameStop (GME) board adds Bitcoin as an approved treasury reserve asset
GameStop (GME) reports back-to-back profits in 2024 and 2023
- GameStop (GME) reports 69.5 million directly registered shares (DRS) as of March 19, 2025
- Pathfinder: Abomination Vaults is giving the TTRPG the hack and slash treatment
- Wildgate is a team-based space MacGuffin chase from Dreamhaven & Moonshot Games
- PlayStation 5 Pro review: Pricey future-proofing
And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!
Venom’s theme is taking over my background noise time
It’s amazing. After three games’ worth of middling music, Venom finally has an incredible character theme, maybe the best of Guilty Gear Strive so far.
A man with this much swag deserves good music
March 25, 2025
Also, some incredible art by Hungry Clicker as always. Follow them for cool game art.
Ubisoft continues to score rare Ws these days
Many of us have legit reasons for being wary of Ubisoft, but ratioing Elon Musk on his own social platform is impressive. Oh, and some nobody grifter fraud, too, I guess.
Practical vs. Flashy
March 25, 2025
That sure was a lot of cool ballet that shinobi did before Yasuke flattened them into a pancake.
Dark Souls 2 is woke
i love ds2 pic.twitter.com/diN14qyeT1— 𝔻𝕀ℕ𝔾 (@D1NGV) March 24, 2025
Except for those ugly ogres. They are horrible, transphobic, and don't want anyone to realize their best selves. Such is life.
The return of greatness
Game Informer is back! The entire team is returning and we can't wait to reconnect. Come join us to celebrate the best in games, the people who make games, and the people who play games from around the world.— Game Informer (@gameinformer) March 25, 2025
Learn more: https://t.co/oRgjZW1zfF pic.twitter.com/4nCNqzv2pX
Cheers to the folks at Game Informer. The games journalism business is better with more voices. We’ll be here rooting for GI to succeed under its new ownership and returning staff.
