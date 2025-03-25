Evening Reading - March 25, 2025

Welcome, Shackers, to the end of another Tuesday. We’re closing in on the end of another month packed full of good games. We hope you’ve enjoyed our 33 Immortals, Xenoblade Chronicles X, INAYAH, and more. We’ve always got plenty more on the way, but today’s posting is set to come to a close, and for that we’ve whipped up a fresh Evening Reading to accompany the curtain call. Please enjoy.

Venom’s theme is taking over my background noise time

It’s amazing. After three games’ worth of middling music, Venom finally has an incredible character theme, maybe the best of Guilty Gear Strive so far.

A man with this much swag deserves good music

Also, some incredible art by Hungry Clicker as always. Follow them for cool game art.

Ubisoft continues to score rare Ws these days

Elon Musk brought his petty drama to an Assassin's Creed Shadows thread and got cooked for it. Nobody else of value was involved besides maybe Hasanabi.

Source: Twitter

Many of us have legit reasons for being wary of Ubisoft, but ratioing Elon Musk on his own social platform is impressive. Oh, and some nobody grifter fraud, too, I guess.

Practical vs. Flashy

That sure was a lot of cool ballet that shinobi did before Yasuke flattened them into a pancake.

Dark Souls 2 is woke

Except for those ugly ogres. They are horrible, transphobic, and don't want anyone to realize their best selves. Such is life.

The return of greatness

Game Informer is back! The entire team is returning and we can't wait to reconnect. Come join us to celebrate the best in games, the people who make games, and the people who play games from around the world.



Learn more: https://t.co/oRgjZW1zfF pic.twitter.com/4nCNqzv2pX — Game Informer (@gameinformer) March 25, 2025

Cheers to the folks at Game Informer. The games journalism business is better with more voices. We’ll be here rooting for GI to succeed under its new ownership and returning staff.

