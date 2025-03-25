Disney Lorcana Brand Manager says the teams are already planning for 2027 We also got to hear about how the franchise is marketed to different regions, playmats, and the working relationship with Disney.

Trading card games continue to be one of the hottest commodities out there and Disney Lorcana has captured the imagination of a new batch of players. At Toy Fair 2025, we got the opportunity to speak with Naomi Kim, International Product Manager and Brand Manager Disney Lorcana, about the card game, what’s coming up, and what makes the game so iconic.

One of the great things about Disney Lorcana is how wide a reach the franchise has. Kim spoke about the game’s international appeal and how each region is so vastly different that the marketing team needs to really understand each place’s uniqueness.

Kim goes on to talk about the approval process with Lorcana. Because it is a licensed product, the team needs to get approval from Disney, which requires a close-working relationship. We also get some insight into how far ahead the team plans as Kim reveals they’re already planning for 2027 releases.

Disney Lorcana manages to fuse together the magic of Disney IPs with the fun hobby that is a trading card game. We’re big fans of Disney Lorcana here at Shacknews, and if you are too, you’ll find more insights about this franchise over on our Shacknews Interviews YouTube channel.