Playmates Toys talks about using tools from the 80s to recreate Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles The VP of Marketing explains how some of the molds from the past decades were used today but there were a few that are lost to the annals of time.

The New York Toy Fair took place recently, giving fans of collectibles a chance to see what manufacturers have been working on. One franchise that always catches our attention is the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. We popped over to the booth where we spoke with Pat Linden, Vice President Boys Marketing at Playmates Toys, to talk about the beloved half-shell heroes.

Our chat with Linden went into quite a lot of detail about how the team at Playmates Toys creates fan-favorite Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles toys. The team had access to a few tools and molds that were used in some iconic TMNT products in the 80s and 90s, but there were some that no longer existed. In these situations, the team had to retool in order to create these classic toys.

Linden also spoke about the sizing differences of some of the toys. The team had made a decision to make some a bit smaller to better the sustainability, but fan feedback has indicated that consumers would prefer the original sizes.

Our conversation with Linden went into other areas as well like shelf presence and available space in stores. Be sure to give it a watch and then head over to our Shacknews Interviews YouTube channel for more insight from New York Toy Fair 2025.