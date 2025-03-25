Ultra Pro shows off Bob Ross, Pokemon & Warhammer trading card accessories at Toy Fair At Toy Fair 2025, an Ultra Pro rep was on hand to show off their latest card collector and preservation products.

Ultra Pro has been a leading designer and retailer of card collection and preservation products such as sleeves, binders, life counters, deck boxes, gamer pouches, and playmats, and at Toy Fair 2025, the group had the opportunity show of a big collection of its latest products. A sales manager of the group was kind enough to give us a tour of the highlights of its floor showcase this year.

Ultra Pro may make mostly card binders, deck boxes, and protective materials like card sleeves and displays, but that doesn’t mean it hasn’t partnered with a lot of different groups to make those more interesting. For instance, the group showed off its Bob Ross line, which features a collection of the late TV artist’s paintings as top loaders, deck boxes, and more. The group also showed off its Warhammer 40K Commander deck protector sleeves, binders, and playmats.

As might be expected of longtime card accessory group, Ultra Pro has had a longstanding partnership with The Pokemon Company and the Trading Card Game. As such, we got a fresh look at the latest Pokemon accessories out of Ultra Pro, featuring card portfolios, playmats, click deck boxes, coins, and more.

