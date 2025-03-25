New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

GameStop (GME) reports 69.5 million directly registered shares (DRS) as of March 19, 2025

GameStop's total directly registered shares has dropped slightly since the previous quarter
Donovan Erskine
1

In addition to revenue and earnings figures, GameStop’s (GME) latest financial report also provided an update on the company’s directly registered shares (DRS). In a new filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission, GameStop reported 69.5 million DRS as of March 19, 2025.

GameStop’s 10k document was published to coincide with the release of its Q4 2025 earnings report. In it, the company states to have 69.5 million DRS as of March 19. Interestingly enough, this represents a slight decline from the previous quarter, as GameStop reported 71 million DRS in December. The difference in shares have likely been either sold or moved into the hand of an unregistered shareholder.

Three people standing outside of a GameStop store.

GameStop (GME) stock continues to enjoy a strong bump in after-hours trading, reaching as high as $27.38 follwoing the release of its Q4 2024 earnings report.

In addition to a new DRS metric, GameStop’s latest earnings report also came with the announcement that the company’s board is adding Bitcoin as an approved treasury reserved asset.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

