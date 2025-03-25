New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

GameStop (GME) reports back-to-back profits in 2024 and 2023

The GameStop company put up gross profits of $1.114 billion in its fiscal year ending on February 1, 2025.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via GameStop
1

GameStop has released its Q4 2024 and full fiscal year results, providing a fresh look at its financial health and stability, as well as how it performed with everything that happened in the previous year. GameStop didn’t do anything particularly spectacular in its fiscal 2024, but it did post a profit. That makes it two years in a row that GameStop has reported profits on its year-end results.

GameStop shared the details of its full 2024 fiscal year and Q4 2024 on its investor relations website this week. It was there that GameStop shared the details of its profitability over the previous year. The company’s gross profits came out to a bottom line of $1.114 billion. That was less than last year, but still hung in the positive with the company’s fiscal 2023, which reported a profit of $1.294 billion.

GameStop (GME) stock chart as of March 25, 2025 at 4:44 p.m. ET.
GameStop (GME) stock was up in after-hours trading on the release of its Q4 2024 and full year 2024 earnings results.
Source: Google

GameStop’s financial health is still well above where it was prior to 2021, when the stock took a sharp upturn. It’s far from the highs and trade volume that halted trading back in 2022, but the company has cleared its debt and stayed on top of a massive pile of cash, avoiding most activity that could lose it money since it righted itself. The company’s cash-on-hand continues to be one of its most notable positives in each financial reporting.

With GameStop still remaining profitable going into its fiscal 2025, it remains to be seen what the company will do with its fortunes. As we continue to watch for the latest news and updates, stay tuned to Shacknews for more quarterly earnings reporting.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola