GameStop (GME) reports back-to-back profits in 2024 and 2023 The GameStop company put up gross profits of $1.114 billion in its fiscal year ending on February 1, 2025.

GameStop has released its Q4 2024 and full fiscal year results, providing a fresh look at its financial health and stability, as well as how it performed with everything that happened in the previous year. GameStop didn’t do anything particularly spectacular in its fiscal 2024, but it did post a profit. That makes it two years in a row that GameStop has reported profits on its year-end results.

GameStop shared the details of its full 2024 fiscal year and Q4 2024 on its investor relations website this week. It was there that GameStop shared the details of its profitability over the previous year. The company’s gross profits came out to a bottom line of $1.114 billion. That was less than last year, but still hung in the positive with the company’s fiscal 2023, which reported a profit of $1.294 billion.

GameStop (GME) stock was up in after-hours trading on the release of its Q4 2024 and full year 2024 earnings results.

GameStop’s financial health is still well above where it was prior to 2021, when the stock took a sharp upturn. It’s far from the highs and trade volume that halted trading back in 2022, but the company has cleared its debt and stayed on top of a massive pile of cash, avoiding most activity that could lose it money since it righted itself. The company’s cash-on-hand continues to be one of its most notable positives in each financial reporting.

With GameStop still remaining profitable going into its fiscal 2025, it remains to be seen what the company will do with its fortunes. As we continue to watch for the latest news and updates, stay tuned to Shacknews for more quarterly earnings reporting.