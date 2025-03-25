New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

GameStop (GME) Q4 2024 earnings results miss revenue expectations on larger than expected profit

GameStop stock saw a sharp rise in after hours trading following its latest earnings release.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

GameStop (GME) has released its earnings report for Q4 2024, providing a close look at the company’s financial performance over the past few months. As the gaming retailer closes out its financial year, GameStop missed revenue expectations but beat on earnings for Q4.

GameStop’s Q4 2024 earnings report was published at the close of markets today. The gaming retailer tallied $1.283 billion in revenue, which misses the expectation of $1.48 billion. However, GameStop’s $0.29/share earnings significantly clears the expectation of $0.08/share.

The GameStop sign on a storefront

Source: Getty Images

GameStop (GME) stock jumped significantly in after hours trading. After ending the day at $25.44, the stock traded as high as $27.20 after hours.

In addition to the revenue and earnings figures, GameStop reported back-to-back annual profits for 2024 and 2023. Stick with Shacknews for more GME news.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola