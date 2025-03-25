GameStop (GME) Q4 2024 earnings results miss revenue expectations on larger than expected profit GameStop stock saw a sharp rise in after hours trading following its latest earnings release.

GameStop (GME) has released its earnings report for Q4 2024, providing a close look at the company’s financial performance over the past few months. As the gaming retailer closes out its financial year, GameStop missed revenue expectations but beat on earnings for Q4.

GameStop’s Q4 2024 earnings report was published at the close of markets today. The gaming retailer tallied $1.283 billion in revenue, which misses the expectation of $1.48 billion. However, GameStop’s $0.29/share earnings significantly clears the expectation of $0.08/share.



Source: Getty Images

GameStop (GME) stock jumped significantly in after hours trading. After ending the day at $25.44, the stock traded as high as $27.20 after hours.

In addition to the revenue and earnings figures, GameStop reported back-to-back annual profits for 2024 and 2023. Stick with Shacknews for more GME news.