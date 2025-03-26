How to get Antivirus Mods - Warframe Antivirus Mods will be vital to overcoming the Technocyte Code. This is how to get them.

Antivirus Mods in Warframe will be extremely important if you plan on taking on a Technocyte Coda. These new Infested enemies are powerful, and you'll need to break them down over time before you will be able to take them out. A large point of this will boil down to having the right Antivirus Mods.

How to get Antivirus Mods in Warframe

Source: Digital Extremes

You can get Antivirus Mods via a special Antivirus Techrot Bounty that has now been added to the Hollvania Bounty Board in the garage of the mall. You will be rewarded with an antivirus mod upon completion. You can also purchase the Coda Antivirus Mod Pack which will contain one of each Antivirus Mod from the Market for Platinum, Warframe's premium currency. This will become available in the Market after the completion of The Hex Quest.

Antivirus Mods will act much the same way as Require mods for the Kuva Liches and Sisters of Parvos. You will need a specific combination of them equipped to your Parazon to be able to take out the Technocyte Coda that you are hunting. Where they differ is that you only need 1 of the Antivirus Mods to be correct to increase Malware Disinfection. This means that no matter where you have placed the correct Antivirus Mod in your Parazon, you will gain what is called Malware Disinfection upon injecting the Duet.

There are a total of 8 Antivirus Mods:

ByteRyte : Keeps your bytes tight and your bits fit

Worm Away : Get rid of malware, spyware, wetware, and worms

Trojan Tracker: Eliminating sneaky viruses since 1989

Keep-Clean: There’s no Clean like Keep-Clean

Drive-Duster: Your digital virus buster

Soft Safe: Keeping software safe by ALWAYS WATCHING

Anti-V : Digital extremists stand no chance when you have Anti-V on your side

Computer Cop: Stopping cyber-crime in its tracks

