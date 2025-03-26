New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to get Antivirus Mods - Warframe

Antivirus Mods will be vital to overcoming the Technocyte Code. This is how to get them.
Aidan O'Brien
Digital Extremes
Antivirus Mods in Warframe will be extremely important if you plan on taking on a Technocyte Coda. These new Infested enemies are powerful, and you'll need to break them down over time before you will be able to take them out. A large point of this will boil down to having the right Antivirus Mods. 

How to get Antivirus Mods in Warframe

Loading Antivirus Mods into the Parazon
Source: Digital Extremes

You can get Antivirus Mods via a special Antivirus Techrot Bounty that has now been added to the Hollvania Bounty Board in the garage of the mall. You will be rewarded with an antivirus mod upon completion. You can also purchase the Coda Antivirus Mod Pack which will contain one of each Antivirus Mod from the Market for Platinum, Warframe's premium currency. This will become available in the Market after the completion of The Hex Quest. 

    Antivirus Mods will act much the same way as Require mods for the Kuva Liches and Sisters of Parvos. You will need a specific combination of them equipped to your Parazon to be able to take out the Technocyte Coda that you are hunting. Where they differ is that you only need 1 of the Antivirus Mods to be correct to increase Malware Disinfection. This means that no matter where you have placed the correct Antivirus Mod in your Parazon, you will gain what is called Malware Disinfection upon injecting the Duet. 

    There are a total of 8 Antivirus Mods: 

    • ByteRyte: Keeps your bytes tight and your bits fit
    • Worm Away: Get rid of malware, spyware, wetware, and worms
    • Trojan Tracker: Eliminating sneaky viruses since 1989
    • Keep-Clean: There’s no Clean like Keep-Clean
    • Drive-Duster: Your digital virus buster
    • Soft Safe: Keeping software safe by ALWAYS WATCHING
    • Anti-V: Digital extremists stand no chance when you have Anti-V on your side 
    • Computer Cop: Stopping cyber-crime in its tracks 

    Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

