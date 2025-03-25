Game Informer returns with full team intact and without GameStop Gunzilla Games are the new owners and have indicated that Game Informer will remain an independent editorial outlet.

The gaming world was stunned months ago when GameStop pulled the plug on longtime editorial institution Game Informer. All signs of the website were pulled from the internet and it looked like the only remainder of its existence would be through back issues of the physical magazine. However, a few weeks ago, former members of the Game Informer staff began hinting at a potential comeback with a March 25 date teased. March 25 is now here and it looks like Game Informer has returned with its full staff intact and without its former GameStop owners.

The Game Informer website went back online on March 25 conspicuously ahead of GameStop's Q4 2024 earnings report. Editor-in-Chief Matt Miller penned a Letter from the Editor explaining the circumstances of the publication's sudden return. A major factor of the comeback was a change in ownership, as Gunzilla Games (the studio endeavor co-founded by Vlad Korolov, Alex Zoll, and Neill Blomkamp) purchased the rights to Game Informer from GameStop and has spun it off into its own entity.

Allow Miller's Letter from the Editor to explain further:

How did this all happen? After first touching base with our team and ensuring our interest, the team at Gunzilla Games secured the rights to Game Informer. From the start, the new owners insisted on the idea of Game Informer remaining an independent editorial outlet; they felt just as strongly as our team did that the only path forward was with an editorial group that made 100 percent of the decisions around what we cover and how we do so, without any influence from them or anyone else. Game Informer now operates under an entity called Game Informer Inc., and our intent is to continue to focus on highlighting the coolest games, celebrating the history and legacy of the gaming industry, and shining a spotlight on the creators and players who are charting its future. I am deeply grateful for the trust and enthusiasm from the team at Gunzilla Games; they see the same potential in Game Informer as our team does, and their encouragement to do so ethically and free of outside pressure is laudable.



Source: Game Informer

Gunzilla Games confirmed its purchase of Game Informer as well and has affirmed that the publication will retain its editorial independence.

"We are proud to welcome the talented voices behind Game Informer in the Gunzilla Games family, and join their fight to preserve the heart of video game journalism in what has been a tumultuous time for the industry," CEO and Co-Founder Korolov said on the Gunzilla Games website. "Its legacy spans over 33 years, the publication has had a dedicated readership since its inception and still holds a special place in the hearts of many players across multiple generations — including us."

Game Informer's return comes after it was abruptly shut down back in August 2024. GameStop had been cutting into the publication through layoffs and a total front office overhaul throughout the past few years. The shutdown effectively laid off the rest of the staff and GameStop began pulling the magazine's digital footprint, shutting down social media accounts and pulling video archives among other actions. As part of Game Informer's return, the archives have been restored, all accounts appear to be active again, and the publication's entire staff has been retained, many being given raises and promotions. The monthly physical magazine will also be returning.

Details about subscriptions and membership options for Game Informer have not been revealed. Miller is promising additional information in the weeks ahead.