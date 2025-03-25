What are Amphibians in Monster Hunter Wilds? This is Wilds' one and only large amphibian.

Monster Hunter Wilds' Amphibians is one of the least-stocked monster categories, though to be fair, there aren't that many even in the series' older games. Amphibians first started showing up in Monster Hunter 4, with Tetsucabra and its variants, but they were conspicuously absent in World. In Wilds, if you're asked to hunt an Amphibian, you've only got one big choice.

This Monster Hunter Wilds guide points out the two Amphibians in Wilds and what to expect from them.

Monster Hunter Wilds Amphibians

As of launch, Wilds has one large Amphibian and one small Amphibian. Both are new, and none of Monster Hunter 4's Amphibians are present in the game. That might change as Capcom adds more monsters in future, free updates.

Chatacabra

Chatacabra, the giant armored frog, is the first hunt you'll complete in the game. Despite being a frog with the obvious water connotations that comes with, Chatacabra has no elemental attacks and won't inflict status affects on you. However, it will knock you down with its tongue, which leaves you vulnerable to follow-up attacks.

Chatacabra is weak to ice and thunder attacks. You won't have access to either when you're early in the campaign, but by the time you reach high rank and the post-game quests, you'll have access to some weapons with full elemental skill trees.

Windward Plains is the only place you'll find Chatacabra.

Gelidron

Gelidron is classed as a small monster. It's one of the little guys you'll see in Oilwell Basin, or you might not, as their favorite thing to do is hide until prey gets close. Geldiron drop raw meat, so if you're looking to cook well-done steak, farming Geldiron in the area is a smart idea. As with any small monster, these don't take many hits to defeat, and they pose little threat.

