Square Enix on its latest plushies, statues & games at Toy Fair 2025 Square Enix Merchandise Assistant Manager Sarah Bloom gave us the grand tour of Square Enix's newest knickknacks at this year's Toy Fair.

With as many awesome games as Square Enix has in its long and storied catalogue, the group also goes hard to the paint on creating all sorts of plushies, toys, and other merchandise that allow fans to bring their favorite characters and creatures into their home. An event like Toy Fair is the perfect place to show off those kinds of goods, so Square Enix was there to share, and we had the chance to see what kind of new goodies they’ve cooked up for fans.

Square Enix Merchandise Assistant Manager Sarah Bloom was on hand to give us a guided look at the new things that the group assembled for its Toy Fair 2025 showcase. It began with a look at Square Enix’s new plushies, which represented most of the Final Fantasy 7 cast, as well as Vivi from Final Fantasy 9 and the franchise’s iconic Moogle, Chocobo, and Cactuar creatures. We also got a look at physical board and trading card games like one focused on Chocobo Dungeon and a new one called Moogle Bounty Mayhem.

Another thing we got to look at was the Adorable Arts line, which featured poseable figures of various characters such as Sephiroth, Tifa, Zack, Aerith, and, of course, Cloud. For those looking outside of Final Fantasy 7, the Pixelight Series provides a collection of various characters from throughout the series in pixelized form that light up, and the Bright Arts toys feature a variety of Final Fantasy mascots in eye-catching form.

