What are Temnocerans in Monster Hunter Wilds? These are the giant deadly spiders of Monster Hunter Wilds.

Monster Hunter Wilds' Temnoceran label is a fancy name for a specific kind of monster – spiders. Temnocerans are one of the newer monster categories first introduced in Monster Hunter 4 and with few species belonging to it. Wilds has a few, one of which is brand new, and a smaller variant that's helpful for farming Monster Fluid.

This Monster Hunter Wilds guide lists Wilds' Temnocerans and a bit about what to expect from each of them during the hunt.

Monster Hunter Wilds Temnocerans

Wilds includes three Temnocerans – two large monsters and one small monster, the latter of which is almost impossible to miss in one specific area.

Lala Barina

The first Temnoceran you'll encounter is your introductory hunt in the Scarlet Forest region, Lala Barina. This elegant spider paralyzes its foes and hops and twirls around the arena, less as a way of attacking you and more to keep you from attacking it. Ranged weapons are helpful for these hunts, as Lala Barina mostly relies on close-up attacks. You'll want to prioritze fire weapons as well, so if you're early in the game, make sure to craft some weapons using materials from the Brute Wyvern Quematrice.

Lala Barina primarily shows up in the Scarlet Forest, though you might find it in the Ruins of Wyveria as well.

Nerscylla

Nerscylla returns from Monster Hunter 4, though only in its standard form – not Shrouded Nerscylla. It makes its nest in the Iceshard Cliffs region to begin with, but once you reach the post game and unlock high rank, you might find it in Oilwell Basin and the Ruins of Wyveria as well. Nerscylla can inflict poison, sleep, and the immobilizing web status, making it rather more dangerous than Lala Barina. Hunting this one with plenty of cleansing items or in a group with a support hunter will make these battles easier.

Nerscylla is weak to fire, but resistant to water and dragon.

Nerscylla Hatchling

Wilds' small monster Temnoceran is the Nerscylla Hatchling, which, as the name suggests, is a small version of Nerscylla. These can't poison you or put you to sleep, but they do tend to swarm. They mostly show up where Nerscylla itself is, but they can swarm independently, including in areas where Rime Beetles live.

Nerscylla Hatchlings go down in one or two hits, and you'll get monster broth or monster fluid for your trouble.

Don't forget to whip out your binoculars if you're crown hunting, and if high rank fights are proving too tough, you might want to craft some high rank a or b armor with strong decorations to help.