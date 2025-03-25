What are Leviathans in Monster hunter Wilds? These are the biggest beasts in Wilds.

Monster Hunter Wilds' Leviathan category is the game's most populous behind Flying Wyverns, with some of the biggest and most dangerous creatures in the game, including Jin Dahaad. They hit hard, but on the bright side, when your target's the size of a small house, there's plenty of area to land hits and whittle their health down.

This Monster Hunter Wilds guide lists each of Wilds' Leviathans and what to expect when you hunt them.

Monster Hunter Wilds Leviathans

Wilds has four Leviathans in the large monster category and two small monster versions. All of them are new to the series, and Capcom plans to add Mizutsune from Monster Hunter Generations and Rise in Wilds' first free Title Update in April 2025.

Balahara

Balahara is the giant sand worm you encounter during Wilds' opening cinematic. They live in the desert and underground regions of Windward Plains, and they can inflict waterblight with their ooze spewing attack. Waterblight increases the stamina cost of all your moves, so it's not a great condition to have.

Balahara is weak to thunder.

Uth Duna

Uth Duna is the Apex Predator of the Scarlet Forest region, another water-aligned creature whose attacks can cause waterblight. It shields itself with its giant fins, but once it drops its defenses, it moves more quickly. As you could probably guess, Uth Duna is also weak to thunder attacks.

Hirabami

Hirabami haunts the Iceshard Cliffs, though you might find it in the Ruins of Wyveria's high rank environment as well. Hirabami is an ice Leviathan and can inflict Frostblight, which freezes you in place for a few seconds or until you button mash your way to freedom. The most challenging thing about Hirabami is actually landing a hit, though. It frequently floats above ground at a height that make hitting anything other than its tail difficult. You'll want to consider bringing a large weapon, such as the Long Sword, or a ranged weapon to make hitting weak points easier.

Hirabami is weak to thunder and fire.

Jin Dahaad

Jin Dahaad is a massive beast and the Iceshard Cliffs' Apex Predator. It can inflict iceblight, which is a frost version of waterblight, and frostblight, and it has an exceptionally powerful skill that's almost guaranteed to send you back to camp if you don't hide from it. Our guide for surviving Jin Dahaad's blast attack has tips for how to make it through alive.

Jin Dahaad is only weak to fire.

Gajios and Piragill

Gajios and Piragill are Wilds' two small Leviathans. Both live in the Scarlet Forest, though you'll find Gajios in the rivers of the Windward Plains region as well. You can harvest materials from them with the Hook Slinger, or you can slay or capture them for a chance to get parts that you use to craft armor and weapons. Gajios parts come up in recipes for Chatacabra and Doshaguma armor, but Piragill Fins are used in much more, including alpha and beta armor sets.

For more help, check out our explainer for crown hunting in Monster Hunter Wilds, and if you're after high rank armor, make sure to get some Great Hornfly and Nightflower Pollen for some of the best gear.