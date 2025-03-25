What are Cephelopods in Monster Hunter Wilds? Here's what you're looking for if you're asked to take down a Cephelopod.

Monster Hunter Wilds' Cephelopods are a new species of monster introduced in Wilds, with two multi-legged monsters to face off against. This is one of the rare cases where a Monster Hunter designation actually corresponds to a real-life animal species. Like their IRL counterparts, Monster Hunter Wilds' Cephelopods are octopus-like creatures who use their appendages to trap and overwhelm opponents.

This Monster Hunter Wilds guide lists both Cephelopods and explains what to expect from them.

Monster Hunter Wilds Cephelopods

Cephelopods are impossible to miss in Wilds, as one of them is the Oilwell Basin region's Apex Predator. The other is an optional monster that's still worth seeking out for the powerful dragon-resistant armor you can craft with its bits and bobs.

Nu Udra

Nu Udra is The Black Flame, a fire-spewing, oil-covered octopus that haunts the lower levels of Oilwell Basin. It has two forms, the non-ignited version where it uses its legs to knock you down, and the much more dangerous version after it sets itself on fire. Ignited Nu Udra uses flamethrower attacks, launches volleys of fire, and is generally just much more dangerous. Use water weapons to take this one down more easily.

Xu Wu

Xu Wu is another octopus-like monster, but this one lives deep in a cave in the Ruins of Wyveria. Xu Wu has no fancy attacks like Nu Udra, but it does move quickly and uses its tentacles in more inventive ways. Xu Wu also has an attack that almost always insta-kills your hunter, where it exposes its underside and throws itself at you. In general, you need to keep moving during this battle, so fast and ranged weapons are your best choices.

Xu Wu is weak to ice attacks.

Xu Wu is weak to ice attacks.