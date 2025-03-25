New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Watch Shacknews' GameStop (GME) Q4 2024 earnings reaction here

We're reacting to GameStop's Q4 2024 earnings report and stock movement.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

GameStop (GME) stopped holding earnings calls several quarters ago, but that won’t stop us from taking a closer look ourselves and seeing what details lie in their financial reports. Tune in as we react to GameStop’s Q4 2024 earnings report and the information therein.

Watch Shacknews' GameStop (GME) Q4 2024 earnings reaction

We’ll be streaming our reaction to GameStop’s Q4 2024 earnings report on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 pm PT/4:30 pm ET. It’ll be just after GameStop’s earnings report is published, so come digest the financial news with us!

We’d love to hear your takes on the quarter in the live chat, as well as your thoughts on GameStop overall. We’ll be providing analysis and discussing the company’s upcoming fiscal year. Be sure to visit our GameStop topic page to read about the financial news as it breaks.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola