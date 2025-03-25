Apple WWDC 2025 set for early June The Worldwide Developers Conference and keynote will go down this summer.

Apple has announced that WWDC 2025 will take place from June 9-13, 2025. The WWDC keynote will happen on the first day of the conference and give us a closer look at upcoming products and services from the tech company.

Apple published a press release to announce this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference. The conference will once again go down at Apple Park in California, and is open to developers for free.



Source: Apple

“We’re excited to mark another incredible year of WWDC with our global developer community,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations. “We can’t wait to share the latest tools and technologies that will empower developers and help them continue to innovate.”

Last year’s WWDC gave us the first look at Apple’s new OS updates as well as details about Apple Intelligence, its AI integration.