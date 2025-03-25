New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Apple WWDC 2025 set for early June

The Worldwide Developers Conference and keynote will go down this summer.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Apple
1

Apple has announced that WWDC 2025 will take place from June 9-13, 2025. The WWDC keynote will happen on the first day of the conference and give us a closer look at upcoming products and services from the tech company.

Apple published a press release to announce this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference. The conference will once again go down at Apple Park in California, and is open to developers for free.

The phrase "Apple Intelligence" in multicolored text on a white background.

Source: Apple

“We’re excited to mark another incredible year of WWDC with our global developer community,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations. “We can’t wait to share the latest tools and technologies that will empower developers and help them continue to innovate.”

Last year’s WWDC gave us the first look at Apple’s new OS updates as well as details about Apple Intelligence, its AI integration.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola