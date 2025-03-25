CD Projekt Red is collaborating with Scopely for a new game Scopely recently acquired Pokemon Go and Monster Hunter Now from Niantic.

Scopely just made headlines earlier this month when it acquired a slew of assets from Niantic Labs, including Pokemon Go. The rapidly-growing mobile publisher isn’t slowing down in efforts, either, as Scopely has now signed a deal to make a game based on a CD Projekt Red IP.

The collaboration between CD Projekt Red and Scopely was announced during the former’s latest financial earnings call, as caught by VGC. No details were confirmed other than the fact that the game will be based on a CD Projekt Red property. This means it’ll likely be either The Witcher or Cyberpunk related.



Source: CD Projekt Red

Scopely has adapted a number of high-profile franchises to mobile, including the massively successful Monopoly Go. A couple of weeks ago, the Saudi-backed company acquired Pokemon Go, Monster Hunter Now, and Pikmin Bloom from Niantic in a $3.5 billion deal.

As for CD Projekt Red, we know that the studio has The Witcher 4 and a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 in the works. As we await details on Scopely’s mobile adaptation, stay right here on Shacknews.