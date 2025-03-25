New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

CD Projekt Red is collaborating with Scopely for a new game

Scopely recently acquired Pokemon Go and Monster Hunter Now from Niantic.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
CD Projekt Red
1

Scopely just made headlines earlier this month when it acquired a slew of assets from Niantic Labs, including Pokemon Go. The rapidly-growing mobile publisher isn’t slowing down in efforts, either, as Scopely has now signed a deal to make a game based on a CD Projekt Red IP.

The collaboration between CD Projekt Red and Scopely was announced during the former’s latest financial earnings call, as caught by VGC. No details were confirmed other than the fact that the game will be based on a CD Projekt Red property. This means it’ll likely be either The Witcher or Cyberpunk related.

A player shooting out of the window of a car at a police car.

Source: CD Projekt Red

Scopely has adapted a number of high-profile franchises to mobile, including the massively successful Monopoly Go. A couple of weeks ago, the Saudi-backed company acquired Pokemon Go, Monster Hunter Now, and Pikmin Bloom from Niantic in a $3.5 billion deal.

As for CD Projekt Red, we know that the studio has The Witcher 4 and a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 in the works. As we await details on Scopely’s mobile adaptation, stay right here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola