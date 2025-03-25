Monster Hunter Wilds teases Lagiacrus for free summer 2025 title update One of the baddest beasts in the sea since Monster Hunter 3 looks like it's coming to Wilds in Title Update 2 this coming summer.

Monster Hunter Wilds is about to get its first free Title Update next week, which will bring Mizutsune to the game, but there’s more on the horizon to be excited about. Capcom has already teased the next big update for Wilds, and it appears that apex water beast, Lagiacrus, is coming back in that next update, which will be coming to the game in summer 2025.

Capcom teased the details of Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 2 in the recent Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase for March 2025. Right before the presentation ended, the devs shared a teaser clip which showed what looked like the distinctive forepaw and claws of Lagiacrus. This came alongside a teaser that the next free update is coming in summer 2025. The update roadmap that followed shared that there will also be a seasonal event when Title Update 2 comes out.

Capcom has teased that summer 2025 will bring Title Update 2 to Monster Hunter Wilds, with a new monster and event. The monster is likely to be Lagiacrus.

Source: Capcom

Monster Hunter Wilds has been firing on all cylinders since its impressive release at the end of February 2025. The game has had plenty of praise and love as players have pushed through to Wilds’ endgame content. Next week, they’ll have more to explore as Title Update 1 launches for free, bringing Mitzutsune, tempered Rey Dau, an endgame Gathering Hub, and more to the game. However, Lagiacrus is something great to look forward to. The creature is a monstrous aquatic leviathan that first appeared in Monster Hunter 3. It almost always at the top of the food chain where it appears, so it should make for a tough hunt this coming summer.

With Lagiacrus coming this summer 2025, we’ll likely hear more about the creature as we get closer to that season. Stay tuned to the Monster Hunter Wilds topic for more news coverage and guides to help in your journey.