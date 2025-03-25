New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1 brings Mizutsune next week

The watery bubble dragon will make a splash in your hunts when Monster Hunter Wilds' first free Title Update launches at the beginning of April.
TJ Denzer
Image via Capcom
1

It’s been a little less than a month since Monster Hunter Wilds came out, but its first major (and free) Title Update now has a release date. Title Update 1 will be coming out at next week, at the start of April, and with it will come the return of the bubble dragon monster Mizutsune. Players will be able to engage in new hunts for it and its gear alongside other features coming to the game.

Capcom shared the details on Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1 on the game’s social media this week. Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1 will release on April 3, 2025 in PT (April 4 in BST). The arrival of Mizutsune is a headliner in this update. This water leviathan has appeared in games since Monster Hunter Generations, but had a major recent showing in Monster Hunter Rise. Nonetheless, Wilds is a much more visually impressive game than Rise and we can’t wait to see Mizutsune in full action there.

There’s more than just Mizutsune on the way in Title Update 1. Players that have been wanting a proper late-game spot to get together will now have the Grand Hub for just that occasion. The Festival of Accord: Blossomdance event is also coming, so stay tuned. The full list of major updates can be found below:

  • Mizutsune
  • HR Zoh Shia
  • The Grand Hub
  • Arch-Tempered Rey Dau
  • Festival of Accord: Blossomdance

With the April 3 date set for this free Title Update, stay tuned for more updates and guides to help you in your journeys by following the Monster Hunter Wilds topic here at Shacknews.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

