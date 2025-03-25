Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1 brings Mizutsune next week The watery bubble dragon will make a splash in your hunts when Monster Hunter Wilds' first free Title Update launches at the beginning of April.

It’s been a little less than a month since Monster Hunter Wilds came out, but its first major (and free) Title Update now has a release date. Title Update 1 will be coming out at next week, at the start of April, and with it will come the return of the bubble dragon monster Mizutsune. Players will be able to engage in new hunts for it and its gear alongside other features coming to the game.

Capcom shared the details on Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1 on the game’s social media this week. Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1 will release on April 3, 2025 in PT (April 4 in BST). The arrival of Mizutsune is a headliner in this update. This water leviathan has appeared in games since Monster Hunter Generations, but had a major recent showing in Monster Hunter Rise. Nonetheless, Wilds is a much more visually impressive game than Rise and we can’t wait to see Mizutsune in full action there.

#MHWilds Free Title Update 1: April 3 PT / April 4 BST!



🦊 Mizutsune

❕ HR Zoh Shia

🎉 The Grand Hub

⚡ Arch-Tempered Rey Dau

🌸 Festival of Accord: Blossomdance



The end of May brings a Capcom collab and more!



In summer comes TU2, where a long-awaited monster re-emerges... pic.twitter.com/FyvUdOXrLx — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) March 25, 2025

There’s more than just Mizutsune on the way in Title Update 1. Players that have been wanting a proper late-game spot to get together will now have the Grand Hub for just that occasion. The Festival of Accord: Blossomdance event is also coming, so stay tuned. The full list of major updates can be found below:

With the April 3 date set for this free Title Update, stay tuned for more updates and guides to help you in your journeys by following the Monster Hunter Wilds topic here at Shacknews.