Hearthstone: Into the Emerald Dream - 10 decks to use on Day 1

It's a big day for Hearthstone. The Year of the Pegasus has come to an end and it's now time to officially kick off the Year of the Raptor. The new Standard season begins with Hearthstone: Into the Emerald Dream. This expansion adds 145 cards across all 11 of the game's classes, giving half of them exciting new Imbue powers and giving the others some Dark Gifts.

With Into the Emerald Dream releasing today, it's time once again to browse through some decks from Hearthstone's most recognizable pros and streamers. Shacknews had a chance to play against some of these decks ourselves during the recent Hearthstone Theorycrafting session. As is often the case these days, we fared poorly. However, we did gain intel on some of the more interesting decks to play on day one and we're here to share those with the reading audience.

Without further delay, here are some decks worth trying out on day one of Into the Emerald Dream.

Theo's Imbue Priest



2x (1) Power Word: Shield

2x (2) Bitterbloom Knight

2x (2) Lunarwing Messenger

2x (2) Thrive in the Shadows

1x (3) Madame Lazul

2x (3) Weaver of the Cycle

2x (3) Wish of the New Moon

2x (4) Flutterwing Guardian

2x (4) Greater Healing Potion

2x (4) Kaldorei Priestess

1x (4) Narian Soothfancy

1x (4) Nightmare Lord Xavius

2x (4) Puppet Theatre

1x (5) Spirit Guide

1x (6) Lightbomb

2x (7) Moonwell

1x (7) Repackage

1x (7) Tyrande

1x (8) Malorne the Waywatcher

The Imbue effects for this expansion can be extremely powerful. For the Priest, it essentially gives them infinite value by offering a heavily discounted Priest card for every turn. Theo's deck takes the value theme even further by including cards like Puppet Theatre and Madame Lazul while also throwing in some big control tools like Lightbomb and the new Moonwell.

Nohandsgamer's Dragon Taunt Warrior



2x (1) Siphoning Growth

2x (2) Clutch of Corruption

2x (2) Quality Assurance

2x (2) Shield Block

2x (3) New Heights

2x (3) Succumb to Madness

2x (3) Tortollan Traveler

2x (4) Illusory Greenwing

2x (5) Brawl

2x (5) Carnivorous Cubicle

2x (5) Chemical Spill

2x (5) Hostile Invader

1x (6) Hamm, the Hungry

1x (7) Ysondre

1x (8) Meadowstrider

2x (10) Hydration Station

1x (10) Tortolla

The Warrior has a lot of different tools available these days and Nohandsgamer is taking advantage of many of them. This deck has a lot going for it. It can ramp up quickly, it has big Taunt bodies, and it has ways to bring back many of those bodies after they've been dispatched.

Play around with some of these potentially fun combos. Carnivorous Cube and Ysondre are going to play very well together, especially with an increased Mana cap after dropping a few New Heights spells.

Trump's Imbue Mage



2x (2) Bitterbloom Knight

2x (2) Creature of Madness

2x (2) Divination

2x (2) Sing-Along Buddy

2x (2) Spirit Gatherer

2x (3) Hopeful Dryad

2x (3) Rising Waves

2x (3) Tide Pools

2x (4) Flutterwing Guardian

2x (4) Merry Moonkin

1x (4) Nightmare Lord Xavius

2x (4) Resplendent Dreamweaver

1x (5) Ancient of Yore

2x (5) Sleet Skater

2x (5) Wisprider

1x (7) Zilliax Deluxe 3000

1x (2) Haywire Module 1x (5) Perfect Module

1x (8) Aessina

Every class' Imbue power is overpowered in its own way. Don't let the theme of 0-Cost, 1/1 Wisps fool you. Imbue Mage is really strong, especially as that Imbue power gets upgraded. Trump takes this idea to its upper limits with cards like Wisprider.

The MVP of this (and several other) Imbue deck is Sing-Along Buddy, which triggers Hero Powers twice. If that Hero Power is upgraded enough, the opponent won't be prepared for the complete onslaught of Hero Power blasts coming their way.

RegisKillbin's Starship Demon Hunter



2x (1) Critter Caretaker

2x (1) Tuskpiercer

2x (2) Grim Harvest

2x (2) Immolation Aura

2x (2) Tidepool Pupil

2x (3) Eye Beam

2x (3) Return Policy

2x (3) Warp Drive

2x (3) Wyvern's Slumber

2x (4) Arkonite Defense Crystal

1x (4) Nightmare Lord Xavius

1x (4) The Black Knight

2x (5) Ancient of Yore

2x (5) Ravenous Felhunter

2x (7) Ferocious Felbat

1x (7) The Exodar

1x (100) The Ceaseless Expanse

I don't believe this was ever supposed to happen with Demon Hunter. This isn't supposed to be the "tank" class. With that said, here we are.

The centerpiece of this deck is Arkonite Defense Crystal from the previous expansion. After using it to gain Armor, the idea becomes to play the new Ravenous Felhunter to resurrect two copies of that minion. The new Ferocious Felbat will then use its effect to resurrect the Ravenous Felhunters, which will in turn bring back the Arkonite Defense Crystals. The result is an obscene Armor number.

What can then be done with that massive Armor number? Well, at that point, The Exodar blows the opponent to oblivion with its effect of hitting the opponent for a number equal to that Armor amount. It's really quite incredible to see in action and it's nutty to see it coming from Demon Hunter.

Christian's Imbue Shaman



2x (1) Murloc Growfin

2x (1) Plucky Podling

2x (2) Aspect's Embrace

2x (2) Bitterbloom Knight

2x (2) Emerald Bounty

2x (2) Malted Magma

2x (3) Bloodthistle Illusionist

2x (3) Fairy Tale Forest

2x (3) Living Garden

2x (4) Flutterwing Guardian

1x (4) Gorgonzormu

2x (4) Resplendent Dreamweaver

2x (6) Glowroot Lure

1x (6) Merithra

1x (6) Shudderblock

2x (7) Eredar Brute

1x (8) Malorne the Waywatcher

Success with this deck is going to rely entirely on getting the Shaman's Imbue power up and running. An upgraded Imbue can be shockingly powerful, because the number of hits far outweighs the number of duds. Imbue the Shaman's Hero Power enough and you can turn a 1-Cost Murloc Growfin into a much more valuable 4 or 5-Cost card while still getting the value drops from the original minion.

If you can populate the board and prevent the opponent from establishing control, this is a wicked deck and one that was flying somewhat under-the-radar during the Theorycrafting session. Give it a look and see what you can do with it.

Warshack's Imbue Druid



2x (0) Innervate

2x (1) Living Roots

2x (1) Witchwood Apple

2x (2) Bitterbloom Knight

2x (2) Horn of Plenty

2x (2) Reforestation

2x (2) Sing-Along Buddy

2x (2) Trail Mix

2x (2) Wrath

2x (3) Dreambound Disciple

2x (3) Overgrown Beanstalk

2x (5) Ancient of Yore

1x (5) Greybough

2x (5) Grove Shaper

1x (5) Hamuul Runetotem

1x (8) Malorne the Waywatcher

1x (100) The Ceaseless Expanse

At some point, Day9's "larger and larger man" rant went from a legendary Hearthstone meme to a design mantra for the Hearthstone team. Yes, the Imbue Hero Power for Druid is basically all about making larger and larger men. Hamuul Runetotem is the key to this strategy, so if you don't have him, don't bother.

Players should have no trouble making larger and larger men with new Druid spells that create more spells themselves. I'm talking about stuff like Horn of Plenty basically acting as a double spell to get the Imbue power upgraded. Once again, Sing-Along Buddy becomes an active terror, as it triggers the Hero Power twice, creating two nightmarish goliaths for the opponent to deal with.

Clark HELLSCREAM's Ursol Paladin



2x (1) Gnawing Greenfin

2x (1) Space Pirate

2x (2) Braingill

2x (2) Drink Server

2x (2) Mark of Ursol

2x (2) Petty Theft

2x (2) Redscale Dragontamer

1x (3) Fae Trickster

2x (3) Metal Detector

1x (3) Robocaller

2x (4) Flash Sale

2x (4) Ursine Maul

1x (5) Puppetmaster Dorian

1x (5) Sunsapper Lynessa

1x (5) The Curator

1x (5) Treasure Hunter Eudora

1x (7) Anachronos

2x (7) Renewing Flames

1x (8) Ursol

Clark HELLSCREAM may have cracked the code for the latest Paladin meta. The new Paladin legendary Ursol looks interesting, though a little uninspired, on the surface. There aren't too many expensive Paladin spells worth making into an Aura. Although there's at least one combination to keep an eye on. Those who can turn Renewing Flames into an Aura and then banish the board with Anachronos on the next turn can score a combo worth at least 10 damage to the opponent's face.

However, the most intriguing use of Ursol comes from Treasure Hunter Eudora, which is part of the Tourist package for the Rogue. Complete Eudora's sidequest to score a top-tier spell that's absolutely worth making into a repeating Aura. Something like Book of the Dead or Embers of Ragnaros can swing the game and is worth embarking on a treasure hunt to find.

Lynnee's Big Beast Hunter



2x (1) Rangari Scout

2x (1) Tracking

2x (2) Birdwatching

2x (2) Bitterbloom Knight

2x (2) Detailed Notes

2x (2) Exotic Houndmaster

2x (2) Terrorscale Stalker

2x (4) Flutterwing Guardian

2x (4) Mystery Egg

2x (4) Umbraclaw

2x (5) Alien Encounters

1x (5) Verdant Dreamsaber

1x (7) Sasquawk

1x (7) Toyrannosaurus

1x (8) Malorne the Waywatcher

1x (9) Goldrinn

1x (9) King Plush

1x (9) Zilliax Deluxe 3000

1x (4) Virus Module 1x (5) Perfect Module

1x (100) The Ceaseless Expanse

Had SUCH a fun stream today for Theorycrafting! 💛

The expansion is going to be SO fun - I am really excited to see how the meta will be.

My best performing deck by far was my Hunter cook. If anyone wants to give it a shot, super fun deck. pic.twitter.com/u2JoWIk90p — Lynnee 🦖 🏹 (@Lynneesays) March 13, 2025

We turn to the esports world again for another awesome deck, this time checking out Lynnee's Hunter deck. Hunter's Imbue Hero Power will grant the class discounted Beasts. The heavier the Beast discount, the more that players can thrown down cheap King Plushes, as well as the new Malorne the Waywatcher. Strong cards from previous sets like Birdwatching and Sasquawk will help keep the pain raining down for multiple turns, but Hunter's going to have to strike quickly to win, because this deck isn't exactly known for its infinite resources.

Brigitteous' Aggro Rogue



2x (0) Shadowstep

2x (1) Dreambound Raptor

2x (1) Spacerock Collector

2x (1) Twisted Webweaver

2x (2) Defias Ringleader

2x (2) Eredar Skulker

2x (2) Eviscerate

2x (2) Foxy Fraud

2x (2) Harbinger of the Blighted

2x (2) Web of Deception

2x (3) Bargain Bin Buccaneer

2x (3) Hopeful Dryad

2x (3) SI:7 Agent

2x (4) Dubious Purchase

2x (4) Waggle Pick

Forget late game stuff. Don't think about those big 10-Cost minions. Sometimes, you need to get serious out of the gate and you either win in five turns or you don't. It's time to get aggro and Brigitteous might have the best of the early expansion aggro decks. New cards like Harbinger of the Blighted and Web of Deception fill up your board quickly while some returning Core cards like SI:7 Agent and Defias Ringleader have gotten some valuable buffs.

There isn't a lot of finesse with this Rogue deck. It's all about hitting fast and hitting hard. The best part is, this isn't even a particularly expensive deck to put together.

Ozzie's Leech Death Knight



2x (1) Monstrous Mosquito

2x (1) Morbid Swarm

2x (1) Rite of Atrocity

2x (2) Hematurge

2x (2) Infested Breath

2x (2) Necrotic Mortician

2x (3) Asphyxiate

2x (3) Hopeful Dryad

2x (4) Death Strike

1x (4) Griftah, Trusted Vendor

1x (4) Nightmare Lord Xavius

2x (4) Sanguine Infestation

2x (4) Treacherous Tormentor

1x (6) Bob the Bartender

2x (6) Hideous Husk

1x (6) The Headless Horseman

1x (9) Ursoc

1x (9) Zilliax Deluxe 3000 1x (4) Virus Module 1x (5) Perfect Module



Leeches are everywhere as part of the new Death Knight build. Cards like Infested Breath and Sanguine Infestation will generate Health-sucking Leeches for the lowest-Health target. The best part is, if these Leeches go for the opponent's face, that Health cannot be recovered. Hideous Husk is the big boy, which will allow Leeches to steal additional Health as long as it's active. There aren't too many Leech cards out there, but if you get lucky, you might score another one off a Discover effect from something like Hematurge.

Those are just some of the decks that you're encouraged to use on day one of Hearthstone: Into the Emerald Dream. The expansion is going live today. What decks are you planning to use? Join the conversation and give us your best ideas in the comments.