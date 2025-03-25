Mechabellum is now published by Dreamhaven with 2025 roadmap coming soon Indie developer Game River now has a big-time publisher for its RTS robot warfare game.

Mechabellum is a game that might have flown under most radars. It's a game that was originally released near the end of 2024 and was mostly noticed by the hardcore real-time strategy crowd. The topic of this game came up again during the Dreamhaven Showcase, because the publisher (CEO Mike Morhaime, specifically) appears to be a big fan of Chinese developer Game River's efforts. As part of the presentation, Dreamhaven announced that it had picked up the publishing rights to Mechabellum and plans are in place for an updated 2025 content roadmap.



Mechabellum's new publisher was revealed during Tuesday's Dreamhaven Showcase. For those hearing about this game for the first time, Mechabellum has players managing a mech army in an all-out clash with players from around the world. Mech units all serve a different purpose on the battlefield and players must determine where to position their various units to best lead them to victory. Units can be customized prior to battles, as well as during sessions, with players tasked with adapting on the fly and rolling with any punches that may come their way. Would-be generals can opt to engage in 1v1 duels, 2v2 skirmishes, of four-way free-for-all warfare.

Mechabellum first hit Steam Early Access back in May 2023 and issued its 1.0 update in September 2024. Former publisher Paradox ARC helped see Game River's RTS to the finish line, but the two parties went their separate ways shortly before the end of 2024. Game River had continued to issue updates in the months since its split from Paradox ARC, but the arrival of Dreamhaven as publisher now means a brighter future for Mechabellum's post-release content.

"With Dreamhaven's support, we’re focused on refining Mechabellum's content roadmap for 2025 and beyond," Game River CEO Wen Youge said via press release. "Our commanders can look forward to the addition of new units, starting specialists, tech upgrades, and much more in the coming months. We look forward to a bright future in partnership with Dreamhaven."

To help celebrate the coming together of Dreamhaven and Game River, a new Mechabellum Premium Edition is available today with over a dozen exclusive skins, avatars, and emoticons. Those interested in seeing what the game is about can check out the game's free Steam weekend, which will run from April 4-8.