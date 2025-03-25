Lynked: Banner of the Spark sets May date for 1.0 update Dreamhaven and FuzzyBot's action RPG is about to end its short stint on Steam Early Access.

Developer FuzzyBot is putting the finishing touches on its action RPG titled Lynked: Banner of the Spark. After a brief stint on Steam Early Access, publisher Dreamhaven is ready to release the full version of the game. That not only means a 1.0 update for the PC version, but it also means the game is about to hit consoles in late May.



Source: Dreamhaven

Lynked: Banner of the Spark's 1.0 update was announced during Tuesday's Dreamhaven Showcase. For those who haven't seen this game, this adventure takes players to the year 30XX, where the world has been overrun by evil robots. One might see this presence and think they're in for a Mega Man-style adventure. Those people would be half-right. Lynked is indeed an action RPG with roguelite elements that has players blasting away at hostile robot forces. Heroes can head out by themselves or join up with two other friends. The new Buddy Up feature coming with the 1.0 update will also allow players to enjoy a run with bots.

However, that's only half of the formula. The rest of Lynked is a town-building sim where players use any spoils they've found over the course of a run to build and flesh out their home region. Other elements of cozy games, like farming and fishing, can also be found here with a new cooking mini-game coming to the 1.0 update. This aspect of the game can be enjoyed in between upgrading characters for future runs. The town-building portion of Lynked can be enjoyed by up to six players.

Look for Lynked: Banner of the Spark to come to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on Thursday, May 22. PC users can expect to find five new chapters for the big 1.0 update, bringing the main campaign's final total to 40 missions. They can also find a new biome called the VoidSpyre, which will test player mettle with five new bosses and procedurally generated maps. The PC version of Lynked will get its 1.0 update on the same day as its console release, but those who want to give the game a try in advance can head over to Steam Early Access and pick it up today. No need to worry about a progress wipe, because the 1.0 update will retain all player progression.