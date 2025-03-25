Sunderfolk begins its campaign with April release date Dreamhaven and Secret Door have a release date for their two-screen RPG experience.

Adventure awaits those bold enough to seek it. Sunderfolk, from Dreamhaven and developer Secret Door, has put an interesting spin on digital tabletop-style RPGs. Rather than utilize a standard controller, players will control every aspect of their character through a mobile app. Those interested in seeing what this is all about won't have to wait too much longer, because Sunderfolk appears to be ready for an April release.



Source: Dreamhaven

Revealed during Tuesday's Dreamhaven Showcase, Sunderfolk is set to release on Wednesday, April 25. For the uninitiated, Sunderfolk tells the story of the Sunderlands, a village that houses peaceful anthropomorphic animals, and a quest to save the land from a mysterious corruption known as the Arden. The game unfolds like a turn-based RPG, but one that utilizes the rules of tabletop games. That means quests take place on a hex-based grid and players will roll dice to determine if their attacks receive any positive or negative effects.

Shacknews first got a look at Sunderfolk back in October, marveling at how enjoyable the tabletop experience could be when playing on two screens. I recently got a second opportunity to try the game out during this year's Game Developers Conference, jumping from the Pyromancer to the keen-eyed Ranger. This is where I got to experience exciting twists, like a quest that involved pushing barrels into an abyss before the party could be overwhelmed by orcs climbing up through the darkness. The Secret Door team also showed off some other areas of the hub village, including an area where players could unlock and show off different-colored cosmetics.

There are some elements of Sunderfolk that are best conveyed through a hands-on experience. Fortunately, NVIDIA is about to provide players an opportunity for just that. A First Look Demo for Sunderfolk is currently available through the company's GeForce NOW service. Those who want to try the demo out can create a username and access it until Friday, April 7. A paid membership is not required.

Look for Sunderfolk to release on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. There's a lot of news coming out of the Dreamhaven Showcase, so keep it on Shacknews for the latest updates.