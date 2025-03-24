ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 558 Kirby and the Forgotten Land continues on The Stevetendo Show!

Tonight, on The Stevetendo Show, we’re getting back into our Kirby and the Forgotten Land playthrough. Kirby and the Forgotten Land has a combination of platforming levels and skill challenges that put the player to the test with certain power ups. To unlock everything in Waddle Dee Town, you have to find all the Waddle Dees in each level. You’ll be able to unlock all kinds of helpful things like a house for Kirby and a fishing spot.

During the last Kirby and the Forgotten Land episode, we took our first steps into our journey and cleared the first world, Natural Plains. The plan tonight is to jump into Everbay Coast, find all the Waddle Dees, and defeat the boss at the end of the world. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PDT/9 p.m. EDT, join The Stevetendo Show for more of our Kirby and the Forgotten Land playthrough.

Even Kirby gets to have a beach day every now and then!

©Nintendo

If you followed my advice for your March Madness NCAA college basketball bracket, I'm sorry for your loss. I thought UC San Diego and Colorado State were strong picks but both were knocked out early in the tourney. Even so, it's a busy time of the year for sports in The Stevetendo Show house. The Devils have another important game this evening so we'll be checking the score periodically during the livestream. The Mets start their season this week so I'll give my thoughts on the upcoming baseball season too!

