ShackStream: Indie-licious Episode 173 - Splintered In a unique twist on retro RPG style, we'll go on an adventure in a world that shifts and changes anytime we lose.

It’s another week, and Indie-licious returns to bring players a new and fresh title in the indie gaming space. This week, we’re checking out Splintered, which is an interesting twist on the early JRPGs of yesteryear that we loved. The twist? If you lose, the overworld, its monsters, and items shuffle up, challenging you with a new journey each time.

Splintered comes to us from the developers at dotMake Studios, which released the game in early access on PC on March 21, 2025. As a knight in a magical world, players will engage in a classic RPG experience. However, if they lose, the villain will shuffle the overworld, items, and enemies. It makes new challenges that could be harder, easier, or just plain different from what you’re expecting. You’ll just have to gather your power, change your class, get better gear, and do your best to prepare.

Join us as we play Splintered on today’s episode of Indie-licious, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

Can we beat the dangers of a world that changes with every failure? We’ll certainly try! Tune in as we go live with Splintered on today’s Indie-licious shortly!