QuakeCon 2025 is set to go down this August in Texas and will see the return of the BYOC (bring your own computer) event. This ultimate LAN party sees hundreds of players gather to enjoy matches of Quake and other games together. Tickets are set to go on sale soon, though the highest tier ticket can only be purchased by those chosen in a lottery system. Here’s how you can enter the BYOC Elite Lottery at QuakeCon 2025.

How to enter the QuakeCon 2025 BYOC Elite Lottery



Source: Bethesda Softworks

To enter the 2025 BYOC Elite Lottery for QuakeCon 2025, you’ll need to fill and submit the ticket drawing form. You’ll need to fill in some personal details, including your gamertag and Discord username. The form also asks if you were selected to purchase an Elite Ticket in 2024, though Bethesda says that your answer won’t determine whether or not you get accepted this year.

If selected, you’ll be able to purchase an Elite Ticket to the BYOC for $400. The Elite Ticket boasts a bevy of perks, including a large table space, priority check-in, convention merchandise, and the ability to loan a monitor.

Registration for the BYOC Elite Lottery is open now and closes on Sunday, March 30 at 8 pm PT/11 pm ET. Stick with Shacknews for more updates on QuakeCon 2025 as the August date draws near.