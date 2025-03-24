New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to enter the QuakeCon 2025 BYOC Elite Lottery

Enter for a chance to buy the most perk-laden ticket at QuakeCon 2025.
Donovan Erskine
1

QuakeCon 2025 is set to go down this August in Texas and will see the return of the BYOC (bring your own computer) event. This ultimate LAN party sees hundreds of players gather to enjoy matches of Quake and other games together. Tickets are set to go on sale soon, though the highest tier ticket can only be purchased by those chosen in a lottery system. Here’s how you can enter the BYOC Elite Lottery at QuakeCon 2025.

How to enter the QuakeCon 2025 BYOC Elite Lottery

A graphic depicting QuakeCon 2025's BYOC ticket packages and their respective prices.

Source: Bethesda Softworks

To enter the 2025 BYOC Elite Lottery for QuakeCon 2025, you’ll need to fill and submit the ticket drawing form. You’ll need to fill in some personal details, including your gamertag and Discord username. The form also asks if you were selected to purchase an Elite Ticket in 2024, though Bethesda says that your answer won’t determine whether or not you get accepted this year.

If selected, you’ll be able to purchase an Elite Ticket to the BYOC for $400. The Elite Ticket boasts a bevy of perks, including a large table space, priority check-in, convention merchandise, and the ability to loan a monitor.

Registration for the BYOC Elite Lottery is open now and closes on Sunday, March 30 at 8 pm PT/11 pm ET. Stick with Shacknews for more updates on QuakeCon 2025 as the August date draws near.

News Editor
Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

