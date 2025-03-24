New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Bam Margera will reportedly be in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 after Hawk demanded it

A recent interview claims Hawk called up Activision and pushed them to get Margera back into the game after it seemed he wouldn't be in it.
TJ Denzer
Image via Mike McGregor/Getty Images
When Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 was announced, it didn’t take long for fans to wonder where former Jackass star and skater Bam Margera was. All signs indicated he wouldn’t be in the game due to his troubled history of drugs and alcohol, but it seems he’ll be in there after all, and it might be due in no small part to Tony Hawk himself. The star skater reportedly made a call to Activision and demanded Margera be in the game.

The story Bam Margera’s inclusion in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 was shared via a livestream episode of The Nine Club, as reported by Video Games Chronicle. According to the hosts, Tony Hawk 3+4 was pretty much done, but then Tony Hawk intervened to get Bam into the game, as shared by co-host Roger Bagley:

Activision has yet to verify or deny the claims that were made by The Nine Club, and Tony Hawk has yet to speak on it publicly either. In recent years, Margera has been dealing with health and legal issues, including multiple attempts at rehab for substance abuse. He was fired from the 2022 film, Jackass Forever, over these issues and hit with a restraining order by director Jeff Tremaine. Regardless, Margera was a notable character in the Tony Hawk games and he even made a recent appearance at Tony Hawk’s skate park where they hit the ramps again, as shared by Margera on his Instagram.

Bam Margera can be considered a controversial figure, but if Tony Hawk had his way, he’ll still be in 3+4 when it launches on July 11, 2025. Stay tuned to the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater topic for more updates and news.

