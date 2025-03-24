Stellaris Season 09 Expansion Pass brings a ninth year of new content The expansion pass can be purchased now and will feature access to four DLC packs, including two expansions over the coming year.

Stellaris may be a bit long in the tooth as far as 4X strategy games go, but fans still play and ask for more, and Paradox is happy to deliver. In the ninth year since the game has come out, players are getting the Stellaris Season 09 Expansion Pass, which includes access to a species portrait pack today, as well as a full species pack and two expansions coming over the course of 2025.

Paradox Interactive announced the details of the Stellaris Season 09 Expansion Pass in a new trailer this week. According to the details, players who buy into the Expansion Pass (which is available now for $44.99 USD) will receive access to four planned packs of new content for Stellaris that will be released throughout this year. Most notable are BioGenesis, which is a major expansion set for May 2025, and Shadows of the Shroud, which is being called a “mechanical” expansion set for Q3 2025.

Here's the full rundown and expected schedule of content for the Stellaris Season 09 Expansion Pass:

Stargazer Species Portrait (Available Now – exclusive species portrait)

BioGenesis (Major Expansion – May 5, 2025)

Shadows of the Shroud (Mechanical Expansion – Q3 2025)

Infernals (Species Pack – Q4 2025)

Additionally, Paradox Interactive announced the free “Phoenix” 4.0 Update for Stellaris that will roll out on May 5 alongside the BioGenisis expansion:

New Population Groups & Workforce mechanics

A reworked Trade system

Selectable precursors and more

With the first major updates and content slated for May, it looks like Stellaris fans get to continue to enjoy new things in the game’s ninth year after release. Stay tuned to the Stellaris topic for further updates as they launch.